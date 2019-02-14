Pulwana terror attack: 30 CRPF jawans martyred in IED blast in J&K, JeM claims responsibility

At least 30 CRPF jawans were killed and dozens injured in an IED blast in Awantipora, Pulwama district in Jammu and Kashmir. This is the worst attack on India's armed forces since the Uri airbase attack in 2016.

Banned terrorist organisation, allegedly backed by Pakistan, Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) has claimed responsibility.

Two buses in the CRPF convoy were targetted in a high-intensity IED blast. A CRPF official told news agency ANI, "There were 70 vehicles in the convoy and one of the vehicles came under attack. The convoy was on its way from Jammu to Srinagar."

Media reports suggest JeM spokesperson Muhammad Hassan, in a text message to Kashmiri News agency GNS, has claimed that a local fidayeen terrorist Aadil Ahmed executed the attack.

Zulfiqar Hassan, IG CRPF(Operations), told mediapersons that the J&K police has taken up the investigation. "The injured have been shifted to hospital. Post-blast analysis is being done on the spot," he added.



Attack on CRPF personnel in Pulwama is despicable. I strongly condemn this dastardly attack. The sacrifices of our brave security personnel shall not go in vain. The entire nation stands shoulder to shoulder with the families of the brave martyrs. May the injured recover quickly.

— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 14, 2019

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called the incident "despicable" and "dastardly" and said that the "sacrifices of our brave security personnel shall now go in vain."

PM Modi also said that he has spoken to Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and other top officials.

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti condemned the incident.



Disturbing news coming in from #awantipura . Twelve of our security personnel have been martyred and several have been injured. No words are enough to condemn the gruesome terror attack. How many more lives will be snuffed out before this madness ends? — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) February 14, 2019



Former chief minister and NC leader Omar Abdullah also expressed his condolences, saying the "fidayeen attack" by JeM is "reminiscent of the dark days of militancy pre 2004-05".



Terrible news coming from the valley. A number of CRPF soldiers are reported to have been killed & injured in an IED blast. I condemn this attack in the strongest possible terms. My prayers for the injured & condolences to the families of the bereaved. #Kashmir — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) February 14, 2019





Jaish has claimed the blast as a suicide (fidaeen) attack reminiscent of the dark days of militancy pre 2004-05. #Kashmir — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) February 14, 2019



Vice President of India M Venkaiah Naidu expressed his shock at "the dastardly attack", extending his condolences for the bereaved and wishing a speedy recovery for the injured:

Shocked by the dastardly terrorist attack in which CRPF personnel were martyred. My heartfelt condolences to bereaved families and prayers for speedy recovery of the injured. @crpfindia— VicePresidentOfIndia (@VPSecretariat) February 14, 2019

Union Minister Arun Jaitley said that the attack is a "cowardice & condemnable act" and stated that "terrorists will be given unforgettable lesson for their heinous act."



Attack on CRPF in #Pulwama, J&K is a cowardice & condemnable act of terrorists. Nation salutes martyred soldiers and we all stand united with families of martyrs. We pray for speedy recovery of the injured. Terrorists will be given unforgettable lesson for their heinous act. — Arun Jaitley (@arunjaitley) February 14, 2019



Reacting to the attack, BJP President Amit Shah said "our forces will remain against such acts of terror and defeat them."

Pained beyond words by the terror attack on our soldiers in Pulwama (J&K). It is an act of cowardice. My deepest condolences are with the families of our soldiers who have lost their lives. Our forces will remain firm against such acts of terror and defeat them.— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) February 14, 2019

Meanwhile, it has been reported that Home Minister Rajnath Singh is in talks with RR Bhatnagar, DG CRPF, to take stock of the situation. The Home Minister, who was scheduled to address a rally in Patna on February 15 has canceled the event and will visit Srinagar, according to reports.

J&K Rajbhavan PRO issued a statement saying, "Governor Satyapal Malik observed forces responsible for the insurgency in J&K are desperate and frustrated and just want to prove their presence. Visibly, it seems to be guided from across the border as Jaish-e-Mohammad has claimed responsibility."

"The Governor has urged all the Security Forces Commanders to enhance surveillance on every front and directed the District and Divisional Civil and Police Administration to immediately review the security management of all important installations and establishments," the statement read.

Congress President Rahul Gandhi also condemned the "cowardly attack on the CRPF convoy" and extended his condolences to the family of the deceased:



I’m deeply disturbed by the cowardly attack on a #CRPF convoy in J&K in which 10 of our brave men have been martyred and many others wounded. My condolences to the families of our martyrs. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) February 14, 2019



Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee expressed her grief for the martyred jawans:

Saddened that 13 CRPF jawans became martyrs today in Pulwama. We salute our brave jawans and extend our solidarity and condolences to their families. Our prayers for those injured. We wish them a speedy recovery— Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) February 14, 2019