Present
Moneycontrol

Budget2019

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsors

you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Feb 17, 2019 04:18 PM IST | Source: PTI

Pulwama Terror Attack: President Kovind condemns, says nation has faced such challenges with courage, patience

The President said the entire nation was grieving along with the bereaved families of the jawans killed in the attack.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

President Ram Nath Kovind on February 17 described as a cowardly act the Pulwama terror attack in which 40 paramilitary personnel were killed and said the nation has faced such challenges with courage and patience. "Three days ago, many of our brave jawans were martyred in a cowardly terror attack. Along with my countrymen, I strongly condemn this barbaric act," he said at the closing ceremony of the fourth Agri Leadership Summit organised by the Haryana government.

The President said the entire nation was grieving along with the bereaved families of the jawans killed in the attack.

"On behalf of the entire country, I pay my tributes to the martyrs," he said.

"We have faced such challenges with courage and patience," he said, adding that while facing these challenges, we have marched on with full vigour and will do so in the future as well.

related news

"On behalf of the entire country, I express gratitude towards our brave jawans and security forces," Kovind said.

Forty CRPF personnel were killed and five injured on February 14 in one of the deadliest terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir when a suicide bomber rammed a vehicle carrying over 100 kg of explosives into their bus in Pulwama district. The bus was part of a convoy of 78 vehicles carrying CRPF personnel from Jammu to Srinagar.

Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) claimed responsibility for the attack that took place about 20 km from Srinagar.

President Kovind lauded the country's farmers for meeting the nation's food needs and the jawans for securing India's borders.

"On one hand, while the country's farmers contribute towards the country's food security, on the other, our jawans secure our borders," he said.
First Published on Feb 17, 2019 04:08 pm

tags #CRPF jawans #India #Pulwama terror attacks

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.