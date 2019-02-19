Pulwama terror attack LIVE updates: We will retaliate if need be, says Pakistan PM Imran Khan

India should not play Pakistan in World Cup, says Harbhajan Singh

Veteran off-spinner Harbhajan Singh does not want India to play Pakistan in the upcoming One Day International (ODI) World Cup in the aftermath of the ghastly terror attack in Pulwama.

Harbhajan said India are strong enough to win the World Cup even if they decide to forfeit the match against Pakistan in Manchester on June 16.

"India should not play Pakistan in the world Cup. India are powerful enough to win the World Cup without having to play Pakistan," Harbhajan Singh told news channel Aaj Tak. (via PTI)