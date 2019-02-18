Pulwama terror attack LIVE updates: Three terrorists gunned down as gunfight continues

Live now
Feb 18, 2019 06:08 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
highlights
Security forces kill attack mastermind Kamran in encounter
2 militants killed in encounter: Reports
Internet shutdown in part of J&K
4 army men succumb to injuries after overnight encounter
UK warns against travel to Jammu and Kashmir
India raises customs duty on goods from Pakistan to 200%
J&K governor reviews law and order situation, appeals for peace
AP govt announces Rs 5 lakh ex-gratia each to kin of 40 jawans
Palaniswami announces jobs to kin of slain TN CRPF men
Kashmiri youth booked for 'derogatory' post
Rajasthan govt revises ex-gratia
All-party meeting passes resolution
All party meeting begins at the Parliament
Kohli postpones Indian Sports Honours
Indian High Commissioner to Pak arrives Delhi
‘He protected the country, but had no protection for himself when he needed it': Wife of slain CRPF soldier
Who is Masood Azhar and why is China blocking India from banning him at the UN?
JUST IN | CEASEFIRE VIOLATION BY PAKISTAN IN POONCH IN JAMMU AND KASHMIR. THE INDIAN ARMY IS RETALIATING
India calls back its Pakistan High Commissioner for consultation
Curfew in Jammu city after protests over Pulwama attack
UP govt announces Rs 25 lakh ex-gratia to families of 12 jawans
Govt withdraws Most Favoured Nation status to Pakistan
Cabinet meet on security underway
Suicide car bombing returns to the Valley after 18 years
PM Modi said to chair Cabinet meet on security
Pulwama attack 'matter of grave concern': Pakistan
Centre blames Islamabad, appeals for ban on terror outfits breeding in Pakistan
J&K Governor urges security forces to increase surveillance
At least 30 CRPF jawans killed in IED blast, JeM claims responsibility
Eight Indian Army personnel have been injured in the on-going encounter, News18 has reported. Encounter in the region has been on for the past 16 hours at least.
A third terrorist has also been killed in the on-going encounter, News18 has reported. There is a possibility of a fourth militant on spot, the news channel has reported.
"They kill 41, we should kill 82," says Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, News18 has reported. Singh has called for a "tough coercive" action by the Indian government against Pakistan. He said that while no one wants war, a mix of diplomatic, military and economic pressure is needed.
"Enough is enough, India wants action. This is not time to talk but to act. These killings of our soldiers are no joke. We're fed up. Something has to be done," Singh said.
The Punjab CM said that India cannot be held ransom just because Pakistan has nuclear weapons. "We also have nuclear weapons. And didn't they have nukes during Kargil War? India should call their bluff," Singh said.
Singh also said that the Indian Army should go after Jaish-e-Mohammed.
Responding to Navjot Singh Siddhu's comments, Singh said that while "everyone has right to voice their mind", it is up to Siddhu to explain his stand on the attack.
An Army Brigadier has also been injured in the encounter, News18 has reported. Encounter in the region has been on for the past 16 hours at least.
Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG), South Kashmir, Amit Kumar, has been injured in firing in Pulwama, News18 has reported. Search for one militant reportedly holed up is still on. Gunbattle in the region has been on for the past 16 hours, News18 has reported.
Earlier in the day, two militants were killed in an encounter in the region. Mufti Abdullah and Kamran were suspected to be masterminds behind the attack on CRPF convoy.
SBI announces special initiative for the CRPF soldiers martyred in Pulwama terrorist attack
"All the CRPF soldiers were customers of the Bank under Defence Salary Package where the bank provides insurance of Rupees 30 lacs to each of the defence personnel," the bank said in a statement. "The bank is taking steps to expedite release of insurance money to the next of kin of the martyred soldiers," it added.
23 soldiers had also availed of loans from SBI and the bank has decided to waive off all the outstanding loans with immediate effect.
The bank has also created a UPI for the Bharat Ke Veer initiative to help people make their monetary contributions easily.
"It is extremely distressing and disturbing to witness the loss of lives of the Soldiers who always stand for safety of our country. In this moment of grief, our sincere thoughts are with the families of our brave hearts," Rajnish Kumar, Chairman, SBI said.
"These initiatives by the Bank is a small gesture towards the families who have faced irreparable loss" he added.
Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi, in a press conference, said that parties should not engage in blame game in "this sensitive moment" and said that students from Jammu and Kashmir across the country should not be targeted.
"Those who are attacking these students are attacking our own citizens. Anyone attempting to question the martyrdom of our armed forces must be dealt strictly in accordance with law, but singling out J&K students only helps venomous cause of separatist elements," Singhvi said.
While calling J&K as an integral part of India, Singhvi, a Rajya Sabha MP, said that "the unprovoked attacks on the students of J&K in different parts of the country is also reprehensible."
West Bengal Chief Minister (CM) Mamata Banerjee has questioned the government on intelligence lapse behind the attack.
"Why didn't the government take any action against Pakistan in five years?" she asked while raising doubts about the timing of the attack before the country goes to polls.
Cricketer Mohammed Shami has donated money to the wives of CRPF personnel who were martyred during the attack, news agency ANI has reported.
"When we play for our country they stand at the borders protecting it. We stand with the families of our jawans, we will always be there for them," Shami said.
Dithering action against terror groups, their backers will be like encouraging terrorism: PM Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Monday the Pulwama terrorist attack has showed that the time to talk about tackling terror is over and the world is now required to unitedly take concrete action against terrorism and those behind its spread.
Two more security personnel injured in the ongoing encounter in Pulwama. Firing is still going on.
Curfew relaxed in some areas of Jammu from 2.00 pm to 5.00 pm.
NEWS FLASH: All India Cine Workers Association has announced a total ban on Pakistani actors and artists working in the film industry.
Pulwama type attacks will continue till Kashmir issue is resolved politically: Farooq Abdullah
Abdullah was speaking to a group of Kashmiri people who are stranded in Jammu and staying at a mosque in Bathindi area near his residence following imposition of curfew in the city on February 15.
Protest in the Punjab Assembly over Navjot Singh Sidhu’s comment on the Pulwama terror attack.
Navjot Sidhu had earlier landed in a controversy after he questioned, without naming Pakistan, "Can an entire nation be blamed for a handful of people?"
"It (the terror attack) is a cowardly and dastardly act and I condemn it firmly. Violence is always condemnable and those who did it must be punished," Navjot Sidhu had said.
However, he also said: "For a handful of people, can you blame the entire nation and can you blame an individual?"
Pakistan has called its High Commissioner to India back, to discuss the ongoing situation.
Pulwama terror attack mastermind Kamran, alias Ghazi, has been killed by security forces in Pinglana, Jammu and Kashmir.
Assam CM Sonowal likens Pulwama terror incident to 'attacks of Mughals'
Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on February 17 likened the Pulwama terror incident, in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed, to the "attacks of Mughals".
2 militants have been killed in an encounter in Pinglan, Pulwama, reports suggest. Mufti Abdullah and Kamran were suspected to be masterminds of the attack on the CRPF convoy.
The encounter continues as security forces suspect one more militant is holed up.
Two Jaish-e-Mohammed commanders are believed to be holed up in Pulwama. An encounter is on, reports suggest.
The bus service from Poonch, Jammu and Kashmir to Rawalakot, Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) has been suspended for today, news agency ANI has reported.
Internet shutdown in part of J&K: 3G and 4G services have been snapped in Srinagar, Anantnag, Sopore, Bandipora, Kulgam, Kupwara, Baramula, Handwara. 2G, 3G and 4G services have been snapped in Awantipora, Shopain, Pulwama, according to reports.
One civilian has been killed in Pulwama, according to news reports.
Four soldiers were killed in an overnight encounter in Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir, NDTV has reported.