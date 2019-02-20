Pulwama terror attack LIVE updates: Sharad Pawar slams PM Modi for skipping all-party meet

MEA slams Imran Khan, says not surprised that Pakistan refuses to acknowledge Pulwama attack

Below is the statement from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA)

We are not surprised that the Prime Minister of Pakistan refuses to acknowledge the attack on our security forces in Pulwama as an act of terrorism. Prime Minister of Pakistan has neither chosen to condemn this heinous act nor condoled with the bereaved families.

Pakistani PM has ignored claims made by JeM, as well as by terrorist, who perpetrated this heinous crime. It's a well-known fact that JeM and its leader Masood Azhar are based in Pakistan. These should be sufficient proof for Pakistan to take action.

PM of Pakistan has offered to investigate the matter if India provides proof. This is a lame excuse. In the horrific attack in Mumbai on 26/11, proof was provided to Pak. Despite this, case has not progressed for more than 10 years.

Likewise, on the terror attack in Pathankot, there has been no progress. Promises of “guaranteed action” ring hollow given the track record of Pak. In this “Naya Pakistan”, Ministers publicly share platforms with terrorists like Hafiz Saeed who have been proscribed by UN.

Pakistan’s Prime Minister has called for dialogue and expressed his readiness to talk about terrorism. India has repeatedly stated that it is ready to engage in a comprehensive bilateral dialogue in an atmosphere free from terror and violence.

Pakistan claims to be the greatest victim of terrorism. This is far from the truth. The international community is well acquainted with the reality that Pakistan is the nerve center of terrorism.