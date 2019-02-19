Pulwama terror attack LIVE updates: Pick up arms and get killed, give up guns and survive, Army tells Kashmiri youth

They kill 41, we should kill 82: Capt Amarinder Singh

"They kill 41, we should kill 82," says Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, News18 has reported. Capt Singh has called for a "tough coercive" action by the Indian government against Pakistan. He said that while no one wants war, a mix of diplomatic, military and economic pressure is needed.

"Enough is enough, India wants action. This is not time to talk but to act. These killings of our soldiers are no joke. We're fed up. Something has to be done," Capt Singh said.

The Punjab CM said that India cannot be held ransom just because Pakistan has nuclear weapons. "We also have nuclear weapons. And didn't they have nukes during Kargil War? India should call their bluff," Capt Singh said.

Capt Singh also said that the Indian Army should go after Jaish-e-Mohammed.

Responding to Navjot Singh Siddhu's comments, Capt Singh said that while "everyone has right to voice their mind", it is up to Siddhu to explain his stand on the attack.