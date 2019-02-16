Pulwama terror attack LIVE updates: Pakistan synonym for terrorism, says PM Modi

Live now
Feb 16, 2019 02:33 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Rajasthan govt revises ex-gratia
All-party meeting passes resolution
All party meeting begins at the Parliament
Kohli postpones Indian Sports Honours
Indian High Commissioner to Pak arrives Delhi
‘He protected the country, but had no protection for himself when he needed it': Wife of slain CRPF soldier
Who is Masood Azhar and why is China blocking India from banning him at the UN?
JUST IN | CEASEFIRE VIOLATION BY PAKISTAN IN POONCH IN JAMMU AND KASHMIR. THE INDIAN ARMY IS RETALIATING
India calls back its Pakistan High Commissioner for consultation
Curfew in Jammu city after protests over Pulwama attack
UP govt announces Rs 25 lakh ex-gratia to families of 12 jawans
Govt withdraws Most Favoured Nation status to Pakistan
Cabinet meet on security underway
Suicide car bombing returns to the Valley after 18 years
PM Modi said to chair Cabinet meet on security
Pulwama attack 'matter of grave concern': Pakistan
Centre blames Islamabad, appeals for ban on terror outfits breeding in Pakistan
J&K Governor urges security forces to increase surveillance
At least 30 CRPF jawans killed in IED blast, JeM claims responsibility
The curfew in Jammu city continued for the second day today and the Army staged flag marches in sensitive localities, a day after violence was reported during protests against the Pulwama terror attack in which 40 security men were killed, officials said.
They said the University of Jammu postponed all examinations scheduled for the day and mobile Internet services remained suspended across Jammu region. (PTI)
Jawans who sacrificed their lives in Jammu and Kashmir, who were martyred, we remember them. Our condolences are with their families: Congress President Rahul Gandhi in Bastar, Chhattisgarh.
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat shoulders the coffin of a slain CRPF Jawan Mohan Lal for the last rites after the wreath-laying ceremony, in Dehradun.
(Image: PTI)
Huge crowd gathered to receive mortal remains of CRPF Head Constable Sanjay Kumar Sinha in Masaurhi, Patna district.
"A nation which came into existence after Partition and encourages terror activities, and which is on the verge of bankruptcy, has now become the second name for terror.": Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Yavatmal
Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman lays a wreath on the mortal remains of CRPF Constable C Sivachandran who lost his life in Pulwama attack
Resolutions were passed after Pathankot and Uri attack also. We have told them (the central government) that they should now take action: Sanjay Raut, Shiv Sena told ANI after the all-party meeting on Pulwama attack.
Rajasthan govt revises ex-gratia to families of CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama attack
The Rajasthan government today revised the ex-gratia to the family members of CRPF jawans from the state who were among the 40 killed in the Pulwama terror attack to Rs 50 lakh from Rs 25 lakh.
The government has also announced jobs to family members of the slain jawans.
Mortal remains of CRPF Constable Ashwani Kachhi brought to his native village in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh.
All-party meeting passed a resolution condemning the Pulwama terrorist attack today in New Delhi.
(Image: ANI)
"Sacrifice of Pulwama martyrs will not go in vain. Our security forces have been given a free hand to punish the perpetrators of the attack.": Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Yavatmal
We stand with the govt for unity and security of the nation and security forces. Be it Kashmir or any other part of the nation, Congress party gives its full support to the govt in the fight against terrorism: said Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad after attending the all-party meeting. (ANI)
All party meeting has ended
JUST IN | Jammu and Kashmir police detain JeM's over ground workers, reports News18
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami has announced government jobs to one family member each of the two CRPF personnel from the state who lost their lives in the Pulwama terrorist attack. (ANI)
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee to do a candlelight march today in Kolkata at 4pm, reports News18
A group of protesters has blocked the railway tracks at Nalasopara station in Palghar district of Maharashtra to protest against the terror attack in Pulwama that killed 40 CRPF personnel, said officials.
Drones being used to monitor the attack site, reports News18
"I demand 72 hours mourning for the ultimate sacrifice of the soldiers. At least for national respect. Only one flag is not enough for it.": West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee
The ongoing all-party meeting convened by Home Minister Rajnath Singh is being attended by Ghulam Nabi Azad, Anand Sharma and Jyotiraditya Scindia of the Congress, Sudip Bandyopadhyay and Derek O'Brien of the TMC, Sanjay Raut of the Shiv Sena, Jithendra Reddy of the TRS, D Raja of the CPI, Farooq Abdullah of the National Conference, Ram Vilas Paswan of the LJP among others.
The parties will be briefed about the attack in Pulwama and the steps being taken by the government so far, a home ministry official said.
Naresh Gujral of the Akali Dal, Upendra Kushwaha of the RLSP and Jai Prakash Narayan Yadav are among others who are attending the meeting.
The return of the IED car-bomb is something that I personally have been writing and warning about for about one and half year: Lt Gen (Retd) Syed Ata Hasnain tells CNN-News18
An all party meeting, called by the ruling NDA under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has begun at the Parliament.