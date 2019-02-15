Pulwama terror attack LIVE updates: No civilian vehicles will be allowed during convoy movement, says Rajnath Singh

Live now
Feb 15, 2019 06:18 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
highlights
JUST IN | CEASEFIRE VIOLATION BY PAKISTAN IN POONCH IN JAMMU AND KASHMIR. THE INDIAN ARMY IS RETALIATING
India calls back its Pakistan High Commissioner for consultation
Curfew in Jammu city after protests over Pulwama attack
UP govt announces Rs 25 lakh ex-gratia to families of 12 jawans
Govt withdraws Most Favoured Nation status to Pakistan
Cabinet meet on security underway
Suicide car bombing returns to the Valley after 18 years
PM Modi said to chair Cabinet meet on security
Pulwama attack 'matter of grave concern': Pakistan
Centre blames Islamabad, appeals for ban on terror outfits breeding in Pakistan
J&K Governor urges security forces to increase surveillance
At least 30 CRPF jawans killed in IED blast, JeM claims responsibility
Chinese Envoy to India Luo Zhaohui: The Chinese State Councilor and FM Wang Yi wrote to Sushma Swaraj, condemned Pulwama attack and expressed deep sympathy to families of victims and the injured, and stressed that China resolutely opposes and strongly condemns all forms of terrorism.
Union Minister Piyush Goyal: Our armed forces & people of India are competent to give a befitting reply to such forces. Our jawans will ensure that any forces which are enemy to India's interest get a strong rejoinder & people of India will continue to give confidence to them.
South Korea Foreign Ministry: We strongly condemn the terrorist attack on the CRPF in Pulwama, Jammu & Kashmir on February 14 & extend deepest condolences & sympathy to those who lost their lives in the attack and their bereaved families. It is our firm position that terrorism is a crime against humanity that cannot be justified under any circumstances and must be eradicated. We will continue to actively work with the international community to eradicate terrorism.
JUST IN | An all-party meeting has been called tomorrow at the Parliament library, New Delhi in the wake of the terror attack in Pulwama.
Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh reiterated that strict action will be taken against those who take funds from the ISI (Inter-Services Intelligence – the intelligence agency of Pakistan) to carry out nefarious activities in the Valley.
"Whenever a convoy is in movement, civilians won't be allowed to use vehicles on those routes. This has been decided in the meeting that was held today," Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh told reporters at a press conference.
Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh appeals to the citizens of India to be wary of the elements who will try to break the communal harmony of the country.
JUST IN | Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) officials are reaching out to all important partners via diplomatic missions in wake of the terror attack in Pulwama to apprise them of involvement of Pakistan backed terror groups.
JUST IN | The SOP (Standard Operating Procedure) of the Pulwama convoy will be reviewed.
JUST IN | Indian High Commissioner to Pakistan Ajay Bisaria has been called to Delhi for consultations in the wake of the attack on the CRPF jawans in Awantipora, Pulwama.
Ghulam Dar, father of the 19-year-old suicide bomber, told CNN News 18, "He was a class 12th dropout. He disappeared in March last year. Since then we came to know that he has joined militancy. Yesterday, we were informed by the police that he has been killed. Adil was 19 years old.
In what is hinting at a serious intelligence failure, it was revealed that a video clip carrying threats of a suicide attack and its modus operandi was uploaded on a private Twitter account. Though Jammu and Kashmir police had shared the intel input with all security agencies two days ago, the authorities sat on it. The police had also made a dummy video to explain how the terror act may be executed.
Read more | Pulwama terror attack the result of an intelligence failure: J&K Governor
"Shiv Sena demands a joint session of Parliament to hold discussions over yesterday's attack in Pulwama," spokesperson Sanjay Raut has told ANI.
Pulwama terror attack: India lodges protest; Pakistan HC summoned by MEA
JeM has claimed responsibility for the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on Thursday that left at least 40 CRPF soldiers dead and five others critically wounded.
A day after the terror attack in Pulwama that claimed the lives of 40 CRPF personnel, the VHP on Friday said terrorist bases in Pakistan must be destroyed and expressed hope that the Indian government would respond to it "resolutely, firmly and effectively".
JUST IN | India has called its High Commissioner in Pakistan Ajai Bisaria to Delhi for consultations, reports News18 quoting sources
The commerce ministry would soon notify to the World Trade Organization (WTO) its decision to revoke the most-favoured nation (MFN) status to Pakistan on security grounds, an official said on Friday.
The decision would enable India to increase custom duties on goods imported from Pakistan.
Himachal Pradesh Governor Acharya Dev Vrat has expressed profound grief over the death of 40 CRPF personnel in a major terror attack in Pulwama district, an official spokesperson said.
Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh for the family of a CRPF jawan from the state, who was among the 40 personnel killed in the Pulwama terrorist attack, said an official statement.
Veteran BJP leader LK Advani has described the terrorist attack on a CRPF convoy in Jammu and Kashmir' Pulwama as an attack on India and said the entire country should unitedly stand in firm support of the government.
"Terrorists and their sponsors should know that India can neither be divided nor deterred by their evil designs. The entire nation should stand united in firm support of whatever way the Government of India decides to respond to this attack," he said in a statement.
The CRPF has said that it won't "forget and forgive" but will "avenge" the death of 40 of its personnel in one of the worst terror attacks on its troops in Jammu and Kashmir. "We salute our martyrs of Pulwama attack and stand with the families of our martyr brothers. This heinous attack will be avenged," it said in the social media post.
Explosive used for the terror attack in Pulwama in the Kashmir Valley in which at least 40 CRPF personnel were killed, was not RDX but chemical used for making fertilisers, News18 has reported quoting sources.