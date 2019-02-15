Pulwama terror attack LIVE updates: No civilian vehicles will be allowed during convoy movement, says Rajnath Singh

Veteran BJP leader LK Advani has described the terrorist attack on a CRPF convoy in Jammu and Kashmir' Pulwama as an attack on India and said the entire country should unitedly stand in firm support of the government.

"Terrorists and their sponsors should know that India can neither be divided nor deterred by their evil designs. The entire nation should stand united in firm support of whatever way the Government of India decides to respond to this attack," he said in a statement.