Pulwama terror attack LIVE updates: MFN status to Pak withdrawn; PM Modi says defence forces given full freedom to respond

Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi has described the killing of CRPF personnel in a terror attack in Pulwama district as "a huge tragedy".

"40 brave CRPF Jawans killed in J&K. This is a huge tragedy. And a serious security challenge for the country. This situation demands a united strong response. As also full support to the bereaved families in all possible ways," tweeted the former IPS officer.