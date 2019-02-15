Present
Feb 15, 2019 11:23 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Pulwama terror attack LIVE updates: MFN status to Pak withdrawn; PM Modi says defence forces given full freedom to respond

Banned terrorist organisation, allegedly backed by Pakistan, Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) has claimed responsibility

highlights

  • Feb 15, 11:22 AM (IST)

    Several persons on Friday congregated in Begumpura area in Aurangabad and burnt Pakistan's national flag in protest against the Pulwama terror attack.

  • Feb 15, 11:17 AM (IST)

    The mortal remains of the CRPF personnel killed in an audacious terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama, will be sent to their homes across the country today afternoon, said officials.

  • Feb 15, 11:15 AM (IST)
  • Feb 15, 11:15 AM (IST)

    The Nifty and Sensex correct after Prime Minister threatened 'appropriate response' to the Phulwana terror attack. What's spooked the market is his comment that 'defence forces have been given full freedom to respond'. The Sensex and Nifty are trading 249 and 93 points lower, respectively

  • Feb 15, 11:10 AM (IST)

    If our neighbour which is totally isolated in the world thinks it can destabilise India through its tactics and conspiracies, then it is making a big mistake: PM Narendra Modi

  • Feb 15, 11:07 AM (IST)

    I thank all the nations who have supported us and condemned this incident in the strongest of terms. A strong reply will be given to this attack: PM Narendra Modi

  • Feb 15, 11:03 AM (IST)

    I would like to warn the terrorist agencies that they have committed a big mistake and will have to pay for it: PM Narendra Modi

  • Feb 15, 11:01 AM (IST)

    I assure the country that the forces behind the Pulwama terror attack will get punished for their crime: PM Narendra Modi

  • Feb 15, 10:59 AM (IST)
  • Feb 15, 10:57 AM (IST)

    Ministry of Home Affairs will call an all-party meeting possibly tomorrow to brief them about the incident, said Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.

  • Feb 15, 10:55 AM (IST)

    The Centre has decided to withdraw Most Favoured Nation status to Pakistan in the meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security, said Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.

  • Feb 15, 10:44 AM (IST)

    Finance Minister Arun Jaitley to brief shortly on CCS meeting. Home Minister Rajnath Singh to soon leave for Srinagar.

  • Feb 15, 10:35 AM (IST)

    Cabinet meet on security has ended.

  • Feb 15, 10:31 AM (IST)
  • Feb 15, 10:30 AM (IST)

    We won't be able to surprise Pakistan like in 2016. New methods need to be used. But we cannot rule out a cross-border strike: Lt Gen (Retd) DS Hooda told CNN News18.

  • Feb 15, 10:27 AM (IST)
  • Feb 15, 10:22 AM (IST)

    India could immediately announce number of diplomatic measures against Pakistan, including scrapping the Katarpur Corridor, sources told News18.

  • Feb 15, 10:16 AM (IST)

    Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi has described the killing of CRPF personnel in a terror attack in Pulwama district as "a huge tragedy".
    "40 brave CRPF Jawans killed in J&K. This is a huge tragedy. And a serious security challenge for the country. This situation demands a united strong response. As also full support to the bereaved families in all possible ways," tweeted the former IPS officer.

  • Feb 15, 10:11 AM (IST)

    Cabinet meet on security underway

    Top security officials are learnt to have made a presentation on the incident and the overall security situation in the state during the ongoing meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security.
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi is chairing the meeting. Home Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Minister Arun Jaitley, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj were also present at the meeting.

  • Feb 15, 10:07 AM (IST)

    Indian Air Force C-17 to go to Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar from Hindon to get the mortal remains of CRPF personnel killed in the Pulwama terror attack: ANI

  • Feb 15, 09:57 AM (IST)

    Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe has condemned the Pulwama terrorist attack and offered his condolences to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

  • Feb 15, 09:52 AM (IST)
  • Feb 15, 09:38 AM (IST)

    The meeting of Cabinet Committee on Securities (CCS) headed by Prime Minister Nardenra Modi has started in New Delhi

  • Feb 15, 09:32 AM (IST)

    Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Home Minister Rajnath Singh, NSA Ajit Doval and Finance Minister Arun Jaitley have arrived at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg for the meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security: ANI

  • Feb 15, 09:29 AM (IST)

    All political programmes of BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party president Amit Shah, scheduled for Friday have been cancelled following the terror attack on CRPF personnel in Kashmir.

  • Feb 15, 09:27 AM (IST)

    I have sacrificed a son in Mother India's service, I will send my other son as well to fight. Ready to give him up for Mother India, but Pakistan must be given a befitting reply, father of martyred CRPF Personnel Ratan Thakur told ANI.

  • Feb 15, 09:09 AM (IST)
  • Feb 15, 09:06 AM (IST)

    Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will attend the meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security, scheduled to be held at 9:15 AM today: ANI

