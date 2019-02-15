Pulwama terror attack LIVE updates: MFN status to Pak withdrawn; PM Modi says defence forces given full freedom to respond

Live now
Feb 15, 2019 11:23 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Cabinet meet on security underway
Suicide car bombing returns to the Valley after 18 years
PM Modi said to chair Cabinet meet on security
Pulwama attack 'matter of grave concern': Pakistan
Centre blames Islamabad, appeals for ban on terror outfits breeding in Pakistan
J&K Governor urges security forces to increase surveillance
At least 30 CRPF jawans killed in IED blast, JeM claims responsibility
Several persons on Friday congregated in Begumpura area in Aurangabad and burnt Pakistan's national flag in protest against the Pulwama terror attack.
J&K Governor failed in his primary responsibility, should visit the injured: Omar Abdullah
At least 37 CRPF personnel were killed and five injured on Thursday in one of the deadliest terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir when a Jaish suicide bomber rammed a vehicle carrying over 100 kg of explosives into their bus in Pulwama district.
The mortal remains of the CRPF personnel killed in an audacious terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama, will be sent to their homes across the country today afternoon, said officials.
The Nifty and Sensex correct after Prime Minister threatened 'appropriate response' to the Phulwana terror attack. What's spooked the market is his comment that 'defence forces have been given full freedom to respond'. The Sensex and Nifty are trading 249 and 93 points lower, respectively
If our neighbour which is totally isolated in the world thinks it can destabilise India through its tactics and conspiracies, then it is making a big mistake: PM Narendra Modi
I thank all the nations who have supported us and condemned this incident in the strongest of terms. A strong reply will be given to this attack: PM Narendra Modi
I would like to warn the terrorist agencies that they have committed a big mistake and will have to pay for it: PM Narendra Modi
I assure the country that the forces behind the Pulwama terror attack will get punished for their crime: PM Narendra Modi
Ministry of Home Affairs will call an all-party meeting possibly tomorrow to brief them about the incident, said Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.
The Centre has decided to withdraw Most Favoured Nation status to Pakistan in the meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security, said Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley to brief shortly on CCS meeting. Home Minister Rajnath Singh to soon leave for Srinagar.
Cabinet meet on security has ended.
NSG, NIA teams leave for Jammu & Kashmir to join probe into Pulwama terror attack
The decision to send the teams was taken in view of the high number of casualties in the worst terror strike in the state since the Uri attack in 2016.
We won't be able to surprise Pakistan like in 2016. New methods need to be used. But we cannot rule out a cross-border strike: Lt Gen (Retd) DS Hooda told CNN News18.
India could immediately announce number of diplomatic measures against Pakistan, including scrapping the Katarpur Corridor, sources told News18.
Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi has described the killing of CRPF personnel in a terror attack in Pulwama district as "a huge tragedy".
"40 brave CRPF Jawans killed in J&K. This is a huge tragedy. And a serious security challenge for the country. This situation demands a united strong response. As also full support to the bereaved families in all possible ways," tweeted the former IPS officer.
Top security officials are learnt to have made a presentation on the incident and the overall security situation in the state during the ongoing meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is chairing the meeting. Home Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Minister Arun Jaitley, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj were also present at the meeting.
Indian Air Force C-17 to go to Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar from Hindon to get the mortal remains of CRPF personnel killed in the Pulwama terror attack: ANI
Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe has condemned the Pulwama terrorist attack and offered his condolences to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The meeting of Cabinet Committee on Securities (CCS) headed by Prime Minister Nardenra Modi has started in New Delhi
Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Home Minister Rajnath Singh, NSA Ajit Doval and Finance Minister Arun Jaitley have arrived at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg for the meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security: ANI
All political programmes of BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party president Amit Shah, scheduled for Friday have been cancelled following the terror attack on CRPF personnel in Kashmir.
I have sacrificed a son in Mother India's service, I will send my other son as well to fight. Ready to give him up for Mother India, but Pakistan must be given a befitting reply, father of martyred CRPF Personnel Ratan Thakur told ANI.
Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will attend the meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security, scheduled to be held at 9:15 AM today: ANI