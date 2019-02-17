Pulwama terror attack LIVE updates: J&K withdraws security of 5 separatist leaders

Live now
Feb 17, 2019 06:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
highlights
UK warns against travel to Jammu and Kashmir
India raises customs duty on goods from Pakistan to 200%
J&K governor reviews law and order situation, appeals for peace
AP govt announces Rs 5 lakh ex-gratia each to kin of 40 jawans
Palaniswami announces jobs to kin of slain TN CRPF men
Kashmiri youth booked for 'derogatory' post
Rajasthan govt revises ex-gratia
All-party meeting passes resolution
All party meeting begins at the Parliament
Kohli postpones Indian Sports Honours
Indian High Commissioner to Pak arrives Delhi
‘He protected the country, but had no protection for himself when he needed it': Wife of slain CRPF soldier
Who is Masood Azhar and why is China blocking India from banning him at the UN?
JUST IN | CEASEFIRE VIOLATION BY PAKISTAN IN POONCH IN JAMMU AND KASHMIR. THE INDIAN ARMY IS RETALIATING
India calls back its Pakistan High Commissioner for consultation
Curfew in Jammu city after protests over Pulwama attack
UP govt announces Rs 25 lakh ex-gratia to families of 12 jawans
Govt withdraws Most Favoured Nation status to Pakistan
Cabinet meet on security underway
Suicide car bombing returns to the Valley after 18 years
PM Modi said to chair Cabinet meet on security
Pulwama attack 'matter of grave concern': Pakistan
Centre blames Islamabad, appeals for ban on terror outfits breeding in Pakistan
J&K Governor urges security forces to increase surveillance
At least 30 CRPF jawans killed in IED blast, JeM claims responsibility
The security withdrawal of Hurriyat leaders has started, News18 has reported.
Earlier in the day, the Jammu and Kashmir administration had issued orders to withdraw security of five separatist leaders, including Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, officials said. Besides Mirwaiz, the security cover for Abdul Gani Bhat, Bilal Lone, Hashim Qureshi and Shabir Shah has been withdrawn, they said. However, there is no mention of pro-Pakistan separatist Syed Ali Shah Geelani in the order.
Pulwama Terror Attack: President Kovind condemns, says nation has faced such challenges with courage, patience
President Ram Nath Kovind on February 17 described as a cowardly act the Pulwama terror attack in which 40 paramilitary personnel were killed and said the nation has faced such challenges with courage and patience.
The People's Democratic Party (PDP) office in Jammu has been sealed ahead of Mehbooba Mufti's visit, News18 has reported.
DSports suspends broadcast of Pakistan Super League; Cricbuzz, Dream 11 stop coverage
keeping in mind the public sentiments after the terrorist attacks on CRPF jawans in Pulawama on February 14, sports channel DSport has suspended the broadcast of the Pakistan Super League T20 tournament in India.
The fourth edition of the Pakistan Super League got underway on the same day of the attack.
Read the full story here
Sand artist pays tribute to Pulwama terror attack victims
Amid the outpouring of grief and outrage, a woman sand artist in Mumbai paid tributes to the 40 CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terror attack in her own novel way.
Laxmi Gaud made a sand mural at the Juhu beach here on Saturday depicting a hand, decorated in three colours of the national flag, saluting those killed in the deadly terror strike.
Read the full story here
Fire raging in your bosoms is in my heart too: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 17 asserted that he shared the grief and outrage with the people of the nation in the wake of the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir which claimed the lives of 40 CRPF personnel.
The prime minister, who was in this north Bihar town to launch a slew of projects, began his speech with a few lines in the local dialect Angika and paid tributes to two jawans from the state who died in the Pulwama attack.
Read the full story here
Pulwama attack fallout: Kashmiri students in Delhi fear for their security
Several Kashmiri students here said they were in a state of fear after reports of alleged harassment of Kashmiris following the Pulwama terror attack, even as police asserted that security had been enhanced in the national capital and they would ensure the safety of all citizens.
According to media reports, several Kashmiris living outside the state claimed they were harassed and attacked after the terrorist attack in Pulwama district in which 40 CRPF men were killed.
Read the full story here
India raises Pulwama terrorist attack issue during bilaterals at Munich Conference
India raised the issue of the Pulwama terror attack, which left 40 CRPF men dead, during bilateral meetings with several countries, including the US, Germany and Russia, at the three-day Munich Security Conference that concluded on February 17, officials said.
The 55th Munich Security Conference, which brings together global leaders and security experts from across the word, was attended by India's Deputy National Security Advisor Pankaj Saran.
Read the full story here
BCCI should donate at least Rs 5 crore for Pulwama martyrs' families: Acting president Khanna to COA
BCCI acting president CK Khanna on February 17 appealed to Committee of Administrators chief Vinod Rai to sanction at least Rs 5 crore for the families of the Indian soldiers, martyred in the Pulwama terror attack. Former India opener Virender Sehwag has already declared that children of martyr's families will be provided free education at his 'Sehwag Intrernational School' if they wish to apply.
Read the full story here
Sena MLC wants boycott of tourism in J&K
Against the backdrop of the Pulwama terrorist attack that claimed lives of 40 CRPF personnel, a Shiv Sena MLC wants people from other parts of India to boycott tourism in Jammu and Kashmir for two years.
Sena legislator and spokesperson Manisha Kayande said boycotting tourism in Jammu and Kashmir, "where youth, women and children pelt stones on security forces", would hurt the economic resources of the northern state.
Read the full story here
Normal life affected after bandh call against attacks on Kashmiris
Normal life was affected in Kashmir on February 17 due to a valley-wide bandh called by trade bodies here against the alleged harassment and attacks on Kashmiris in Jammu and outside the state, officials said.
The Kashmir bandh call was supported by major trade bodies like the Kashmir Economic Alliance and Kashmir Traders and Manufacturers Federation as well as transporters' associations.
Read the full story here
Jammu and Kashmir administration withdraws security of 5 separatist leaders
The Jammu and Kashmir administration on February 17 issued orders to withdraw security of five separatist leaders, including Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, officials said. Besides Mirwaiz, the security cover for Abdul Gani Bhat, Bilal Lone, Hashim Qureshi and Shabir Shah has been withdrawn, they said. However, there is no mention of pro-Pakistan separatist Syed Ali Shah Geelani in the order.
Read the full story here