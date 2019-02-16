Pulwama terror attack LIVE updates: India raises customs duty on goods from Pakistan to 200%

FATF to be given dossier to blacklist Pakistan for terror links

A dossier, nailing the culpability of Pakistan in the terror attack in Pulwama, will be given to the FATF, an international terror financing watchdog, to expose the neighbouring country's links with terrorism and seeking its blacklisting, officials said.

Security agencies are preparing the dossier with the evidence gathered so far related to the attack carried out by Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad and the help being provided to the outfit by the country, they said.

