Pulwama terror attack LIVE updates: France backs India's bid to ban Masood Azhar at the UN

Feb 19, 2019 08:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
highlights
MEA slams Imran Khan, says not surprised that Pakistan refuses to acknowledge Pulwama attack
If Pak kills one Indian jawan, we should kill two of theirs: Captain Amarinder Singh
Meghalaya Guv calls for ban on Kashmiri goods
India shouldn't play Pakistan in World Cup: Harbhajan Singh
Third terrorist killed in encounter
They kill 41, we should kill 82: Capt Amarinder Singh
Security forces kill attack mastermind Kamran in encounter
2 militants killed in encounter: Reports
Internet shutdown in part of J&K
4 army men succumb to injuries after overnight encounter
UK warns against travel to Jammu and Kashmir
India raises customs duty on goods from Pakistan to 200%
J&K governor reviews law and order situation, appeals for peace
AP govt announces Rs 5 lakh ex-gratia each to kin of 40 jawans
Palaniswami announces jobs to kin of slain TN CRPF men
Kashmiri youth booked for 'derogatory' post
Rajasthan govt revises ex-gratia
All-party meeting passes resolution
All party meeting begins at the Parliament
Kohli postpones Indian Sports Honours
Indian High Commissioner to Pak arrives Delhi
‘He protected the country, but had no protection for himself when he needed it': Wife of slain CRPF soldier
Who is Masood Azhar and why is China blocking India from banning him at the UN?
JUST IN | CEASEFIRE VIOLATION BY PAKISTAN IN POONCH IN JAMMU AND KASHMIR. THE INDIAN ARMY IS RETALIATING
India calls back its Pakistan High Commissioner for consultation
Curfew in Jammu city after protests over Pulwama attack
UP govt announces Rs 25 lakh ex-gratia to families of 12 jawans
Govt withdraws Most Favoured Nation status to Pakistan
Cabinet meet on security underway
Suicide car bombing returns to the Valley after 18 years
PM Modi said to chair Cabinet meet on security
Pulwama attack 'matter of grave concern': Pakistan
Centre blames Islamabad, appeals for ban on terror outfits breeding in Pakistan
J&K Governor urges security forces to increase surveillance
At least 30 CRPF jawans killed in IED blast, JeM claims responsibility
France backs India's attempt to brand Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) chief Masood Azhar as 'Global Terrorist' at the United Nations, CNN News 18 has reported.
MEA slams Imran Khan, says not surprised that Pakistan refuses to acknowledge Pulwama attack
Below is the statement from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA)
We are not surprised that the Prime Minister of Pakistan refuses to acknowledge the attack on our security forces in Pulwama as an act of terrorism. Prime Minister of Pakistan has neither chosen to condemn this heinous act nor condoled with the bereaved families.
Pakistani PM has ignored claims made by JeM, as well as by terrorist, who perpetrated this heinous crime. It's a well-known fact that JeM and its leader Masood Azhar are based in Pakistan. These should be sufficient proof for Pakistan to take action.
PM of Pakistan has offered to investigate the matter if India provides proof. This is a lame excuse. In the horrific attack in Mumbai on 26/11, proof was provided to Pak. Despite this, case has not progressed for more than 10 years.
Likewise, on the terror attack in Pathankot, there has been no progress. Promises of “guaranteed action” ring hollow given the track record of Pak. In this “Naya Pakistan”, Ministers publicly share platforms with terrorists like Hafiz Saeed who have been proscribed by UN.
Pakistan’s Prime Minister has called for dialogue and expressed his readiness to talk about terrorism. India has repeatedly stated that it is ready to engage in a comprehensive bilateral dialogue in an atmosphere free from terror and violence.
Pakistan claims to be the greatest victim of terrorism. This is far from the truth. The international community is well acquainted with the reality that Pakistan is the nerve center of terrorism.
Rajnath Singh reviews J&K situation; NSA, Home Secretary attend the meeting
During the meeting, the home minister was briefed about the prevailing security situation in Jammu and Kashmir, including along the Indo-Pak border, a home ministry official said.
National Security Advisor Ajit Doval too participated in the meeting which was attended by Union home secretary Rajiv Gauba, director of the Intelligence Bureau Rajiv Jain besides others.
If Pak kills one Indian jawan, we should kill two of theirs: Captain Amarinder Singh
While responding to Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's belated statement on the Pulwama terror attack, Punjab chief minister Capt. Amarinder Singh told media persons, "What more proof does he want? JeM chief Masood Azhar is sitting there. Will they accept when we show them bodies of the terrorists killed by our forces?"
"So what kind of a statement is this? Whole world knows the truth. If even one of our jawans is martyred, we should kill 2 of theirs (Pakistan). This is the only language they will understand. We've already said that whatever steps the government takes, we will support," he added further.
Meghalaya Guv calls for ban on Kashmiri goods
Meghalaya Governor Tathagatha Roy stokes a controversy, appealing people to restrain from buying Kashmiri goods.
He later told CNN News 18, "We do not want to drive Kashmiris out of Kashmir. I want them to be restrained from anti-Kashmiri acts."
On being asked about the recent ostracisation of Kashmiri students, Roy said, "Kashmiri students being attacked could be propaganda. A one-of incident might have happened"
India should have a new thought, new introspection regarding Kashmir. Is using military and force going to solve any problem? That has not helped yet. There should be a discussion about this in India: Pakistan PM Imran Khan on the issue of Jammu and Kashmir
It is in our interest that nobody from our soil spreads violence. I want to tell the Indian government that we will take action if evidence is found against anyone from Pakistan: Pakistan PM Imran Khan
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s short statement on the Pulwama terror attack has concluded.
Pakistan will not only think of retaliation, Pakistan will retaliate: Pakistan PM Imran Khan
We are open to any kind of investigation. We will take an action. We are against terrorism: Pakistan PM Imran Khan
We are ready to talk about terrorism: Pakistan PM Imran Khan
My statement is for the Indian government. You (Indian government) have blamed the Pakistan government without any evidence: Pakistan PM Imran Khan
I wanted to speak about this earlier. But we didn’t respond then because we were busy with Saudi Crown Prince’s visit: Pakistan PM Imran Khan
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan will be making a statement on the Pulwama terror attack shortly.
There has been a significant dip in recruitment. No recruitment in the last three months. Families making a lot of effort to bring their sons back: IGP SP Pani
Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) is being controlled by Pakistan. There is no doubt about Pakistan’s involvement: Lt Gen KJS Dhillon
Anyone entering the valley will not go back alive. We are very clear about our anti-terrorism policies: Lt Gen KJS Dhillon
Lt Gen KJS Dhillon has said that the investigation into the Pulwama terror attack are in advanced stage but cannot be shared right now.
Anyone who had picked up a gun in Kashmir will be eliminated unless they surrender: Lt Gen KJS Dhillon has said in a press conference
I would like to inform that in less than 100 hours of the Pulwama terrorist attack, we have eliminated JeM leadership in the valley which was being handled by JeM from Pakistan: Lt Gen KJS Dhillon
India should not play Pakistan in World Cup, says Harbhajan Singh
Veteran off-spinner Harbhajan Singh does not want India to play Pakistan in the upcoming One Day International (ODI) World Cup in the aftermath of the ghastly terror attack in Pulwama.
Harbhajan said India are strong enough to win the World Cup even if they decide to forfeit the match against Pakistan in Manchester on June 16.
"India should not play Pakistan in the world Cup. India are powerful enough to win the World Cup without having to play Pakistan," Harbhajan Singh told news channel Aaj Tak. (via PTI)
Who are the five separatist leaders whose security cover has been removed?
The Jammu and Kashmir administration on February 17 issued orders to withdraw security of five separatist leaders, including Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, officials said.