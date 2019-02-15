Pulwama terror attack LIVE updates: Foreign secy meets P5 nations, pushes for ban on Masood Azhar

Executive Director, Institute of Conflict Management and South Asia Terrorism Portal, Ajai Sahni told CNBC, "China does not want to see a strong India".

"China has made it clear that it is only interested in India as a market," Sahni added.

"Pulwama is a failure of national security over decades. All we do is talk about such incidents for some days and go back to business. One cannot deter suicide bombings at the point of delivery," Sahni told CNBC.