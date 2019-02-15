Present
Feb 15, 2019 08:24 PM IST

Pulwama terror attack LIVE updates: Foreign secy meets P5 nations, pushes for ban on Masood Azhar

Banned terrorist organisation, allegedly backed by Pakistan, Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) has claimed responsibility for the attack in the Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district

  • Feb 15, 08:22 PM (IST)

    JUST IN | Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis has announced a compensation of Rs. 50 lakh for the family of the jawans who lost their lives in the Pulwama attack, CNN News 18 has reported.

  • Feb 15, 08:02 PM (IST)

    Executive Director, Institute of Conflict Management and South Asia Terrorism Portal, Ajai Sahni told CNBC, "China does not want to see a strong India".

    "China has made it clear that it is only interested in India as a market," Sahni added.     

    "Pulwama is a failure of national security over decades. All we do is talk about such incidents for some days and go back to business. One cannot deter suicide bombings at the point of delivery," Sahni told CNBC.

  • Feb 15, 07:55 PM (IST)

    Delhi chief minister and national convenor of the Aam Aadmi Party Arvind Kejriwal is also on his way to Palam for the wreath-laying ceremony. 

  • Feb 15, 07:52 PM (IST)

    Sources in the Ministry of Home Affairs told CNN News18: A very strong demarche was made to the Pakistani High Commission by the Foreign Secretary earlier today. As part of continuing diplomatic efforts on the matter, the Foreign Secretary has met around 25 Heads of Mission (HoMs) based in New Delhi today from all P-5 countries, all South Asian countries and other important partners like Japan, Germany, Republic of Korea and others. 

    All the HoMs were left in no doubt about the role played by Pakistan based and supported Jaish-e-Mohammed in the terrorist attack and our demand that Pakistan ceases forthwith all support and financing to terror groups operating from areas under their control. 

    The Foreign Secretary also highlighted the role played by Pakistan in using terrorism as an instrument of its state policy.  The Ministry of External Affairs will continue to take all steps to expose the complicity of Pakistan in the Pulwama terrorist attack and demanded immediate and verifiable action against Jaish-e-Mohammed and its leader Masood Azhar.

  • Feb 15, 07:13 PM (IST)

    JUST IN | Congress President Rahul Gandhi is on his way to Palam for the wreath-laying ceremony, CNN News18 has reported.

  • Feb 15, 07:03 PM (IST)
  • Feb 15, 06:58 PM (IST)

    Who is Masood Azhar and why is China blocking India from banning him at the UN?

    Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) on February 14 claimed responsibility for the suicide bomb blast on a CRPF convoy in Awantipora, Pulwama. At least 40 jawans were martyred.

    The terrorist outfit, led and founded by the notorious Masood Azhar, has been responsible for some of the most dastardly terror attacks in India, including the attack on the Indian Air Force Base in Pathankot in January 2016 and the attack on Parliament in December 2001.

    Despite its nefarious activities, China has consistently blocked India’s bid to get JeM chief Azhar declared as a designated ‘global terrorist’ at the United Nations (UN).

    Click here to read more. 

  • Feb 15, 06:54 PM (IST)

    Tricolor draped coffins of the CRPF personnel, who lost their lives in Thursday's Pulwama terror attack, during wreath-laying ceremony at the CRPF camp in Budgam, Friday, Feb 15, 2019.

  • Feb 15, 06:47 PM (IST)

    JUST IN | NIA team reaches at Awantipora. 

  • Feb 15, 06:41 PM (IST)

    Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu: To my dear friend, Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi, we stand with you, the security forces and the people of India following this heinous terrorist attack. We send our condolences to the families of the victims.

  • Feb 15, 06:40 PM (IST)

    Siddhivinayak temple announces Rs 51 lakh aid

    Mumbai's Shri Siddhivinayak Temple trust has announced Rs 51 lakh as help for families of CRPF personnel who lost their lives in the Pulwama attack

  • Feb 15, 06:30 PM (IST)

    The Congress party will send a delegation to J&K; Ajmer Sharif chief asks govt to not allow Pakistani devotees to visit shrine

  • Feb 15, 06:27 PM (IST)

    JUST IN: Representatives from Germany, Hungary, Italy, European Union, Canada, Britain, Russia, Israel, Australia and Japan have arrived.  Representatives from South Korea, Sweden, Slovakia, France, Spain and Bhutan also present. Meeting started at 6pm.

  • Feb 15, 06:19 PM (IST)

    Chinese Envoy to India Luo Zhaohui:  The Chinese State Councilor and FM Wang Yi wrote to Sushma Swaraj, condemned Pulwama attack and expressed deep sympathy to families of victims and the injured, and stressed that China resolutely opposes and strongly condemns all forms of terrorism.

  • Feb 15, 06:15 PM (IST)

    Union Minister Piyush Goyal: Our armed forces & people of India are competent to give a befitting reply to such forces. Our jawans will ensure that any forces which are enemy to India's interest get a strong rejoinder & people of India will continue to give confidence to them.

  • Feb 15, 06:13 PM (IST)
  • Feb 15, 06:12 PM (IST)

    South Korea Foreign Ministry: We strongly condemn the terrorist attack on the CRPF in Pulwama, Jammu & Kashmir on February 14 & extend deepest condolences & sympathy to those who lost their lives in the attack and their bereaved families. It is our firm position that terrorism is a crime against humanity that cannot be justified under any circumstances and must be eradicated. We will continue to actively work with the international community to eradicate terrorism.

  • Feb 15, 06:11 PM (IST)
  • Feb 15, 05:58 PM (IST)

    JUST IN | An all-party meeting has been called tomorrow at the Parliament library, New Delhi in the wake of the terror attack in Pulwama.

  • Feb 15, 05:41 PM (IST)

    Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh reiterated that strict action will be taken against those who take funds from the ISI (Inter-Services Intelligence – the intelligence agency of Pakistan) to carry out nefarious activities in the Valley. 

  • Feb 15, 05:34 PM (IST)

    "Whenever a convoy is in movement, civilians won't be allowed to use vehicles on those routes. This has been decided in the meeting that was held today," Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh told reporters at a press conference.  

  • Feb 15, 05:32 PM (IST)

    Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh appeals to the citizens of India to be wary of the elements who will try to break the communal harmony of the country.

  • Feb 15, 05:28 PM (IST)

    JUST IN | Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) officials are reaching out to all important partners via diplomatic missions in wake of the terror attack in Pulwama to apprise them of involvement of Pakistan backed terror groups.

  • Feb 15, 05:25 PM (IST)

    JUST IN | The SOP (Standard Operating Procedure) of the Pulwama convoy will be reviewed.

  • Feb 15, 05:04 PM (IST)

    JUST IN | CEASEFIRE VIOLATION BY PAKISTAN IN POONCH IN JAMMU AND KASHMIR. THE INDIAN ARMY IS RETALIATING

  • Feb 15, 04:59 PM (IST)

    JUST IN | Indian High Commissioner to Pakistan Ajay Bisaria has been called to Delhi for consultations in the wake of the attack on the CRPF jawans in Awantipora, Pulwama.   

  • Feb 15, 04:57 PM (IST)
  • Feb 15, 04:56 PM (IST)

    Ghulam Dar, father of the 19-year-old suicide bomber, told CNN News 18, "He was a class 12th dropout. He disappeared in March last year. Since then we came to know that he has joined militancy. Yesterday, we were informed by the police that he has been killed. Adil was 19 years old. 

  • Feb 15, 04:51 PM (IST)

    In what is hinting at a serious intelligence failure, it was revealed that a video clip carrying threats of a suicide attack and its modus operandi was uploaded on a private Twitter account. Though Jammu and Kashmir police had shared the intel input with all security agencies two days ago, the authorities sat on it. The police had also made a dummy video to explain how the terror act may be executed.

    Read more | Pulwama terror attack the result of an intelligence failure: J&K Governor

  • Feb 15, 04:45 PM (IST)
