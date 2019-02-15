Pulwama terror attack LIVE updates: Curfew in Jammu; India calls back Pakistan High Commissioner for consultation

Live now
Feb 15, 2019 04:47 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
highlights
India calls back its Pakistan High Commissioner for consultation
Curfew in Jammu city after protests over Pulwama attack
UP govt announces Rs 25 lakh ex-gratia to families of 12 jawans
Govt withdraws Most Favoured Nation status to Pakistan
Cabinet meet on security underway
Suicide car bombing returns to the Valley after 18 years
PM Modi said to chair Cabinet meet on security
Pulwama attack 'matter of grave concern': Pakistan
Centre blames Islamabad, appeals for ban on terror outfits breeding in Pakistan
J&K Governor urges security forces to increase surveillance
At least 30 CRPF jawans killed in IED blast, JeM claims responsibility
In what is hinting at a serious intelligence failure, it was revealed that a video clip carrying threats of a suicide attack and its modus operandi was uploaded on a private Twitter account. Though Jammu and Kashmir police had shared the intel input with all security agencies two days ago, the authorities sat on it. The police had also made a dummy video to explain how the terror act may be executed.
Read more | Pulwama terror attack the result of an intelligence failure: J&K Governor
"Shiv Sena demands a joint session of Parliament to hold discussions over yesterday's attack in Pulwama," spokesperson Sanjay Raut has told ANI.
Pulwama terror attack: India lodges protest; Pakistan HC summoned by MEA
JeM has claimed responsibility for the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on Thursday that left at least 40 CRPF soldiers dead and five others critically wounded.
A day after the terror attack in Pulwama that claimed the lives of 40 CRPF personnel, the VHP on Friday said terrorist bases in Pakistan must be destroyed and expressed hope that the Indian government would respond to it "resolutely, firmly and effectively".
JUST IN | India has called its High Commissioner in Pakistan Ajai Bisaria to Delhi for consultations, reports News18 quoting sources
The commerce ministry would soon notify to the World Trade Organization (WTO) its decision to revoke the most-favoured nation (MFN) status to Pakistan on security grounds, an official said on Friday.
The decision would enable India to increase custom duties on goods imported from Pakistan.
Himachal Pradesh Governor Acharya Dev Vrat has expressed profound grief over the death of 40 CRPF personnel in a major terror attack in Pulwama district, an official spokesperson said.
Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh for the family of a CRPF jawan from the state, who was among the 40 personnel killed in the Pulwama terrorist attack, said an official statement.
Veteran BJP leader LK Advani has described the terrorist attack on a CRPF convoy in Jammu and Kashmir' Pulwama as an attack on India and said the entire country should unitedly stand in firm support of the government.
"Terrorists and their sponsors should know that India can neither be divided nor deterred by their evil designs. The entire nation should stand united in firm support of whatever way the Government of India decides to respond to this attack," he said in a statement.
The CRPF has said that it won't "forget and forgive" but will "avenge" the death of 40 of its personnel in one of the worst terror attacks on its troops in Jammu and Kashmir. "We salute our martyrs of Pulwama attack and stand with the families of our martyr brothers. This heinous attack will be avenged," it said in the social media post.
Explosive used for the terror attack in Pulwama in the Kashmir Valley in which at least 40 CRPF personnel were killed, was not RDX but chemical used for making fertilisers, News18 has reported quoting sources.
Forces permitted to choose time and place for future action against terrorists: PM Narendra Modi on Pulwama
Without naming Pakistan, he told a public meeting that the attack was an outcome of the neighbouring country's desperation as it is in a bad shape and has been forced to go to different countries with a "begging bowl" to meet even its daily expenses.
Yoga guru Ramdev has said that Jaish-e-Mohammad chief Masood Azhar and Hafiz Saeed should be brought to India or should meet the fate of Osama bin Laden, while seeking strong action against Pakistan.
Condemning the Pulwama attack, Russian President Vladimir Putin Friday said perpetrators and sponsors of the attack should be brought to book and reiterated his country's support for further strengthening counterterrorist cooperation with India.
JUST IN | 12 injured in ongoing clashes in Jammu, CNN News 18 has reported. Two columns of the Indian Army have been called out.
Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani said in a statement, "Terrorism is a cancer in the region, and it requires collective efforts to root it out."
JUST IN | Foreign Secretary summoned the Pakistan High Commissioner to the Ministry of External Affairs today and issued a very strong demarche in connection with the terrorist attack in Pulwama, news agency ANI has reported.
The Foreign Secretary has conveyed that Pakistan must take immediate and verifiable action against JeM and that it must immediately stop groups or individuals associated with terrorism operating from its territories. He also rejected the statement of the Foreign Ministry of Pakistan condemning the attacks yesterday. (– ANI)
"Conspirators of Pulwama attack will be punished, our neighbouring country has forgotten that this is a new India. Pakistan is going through an economic crisis; Pakistan is roaming around with its begging bowl but it’s not getting help from the world," said PM Modi in Jhansi
"Our brave soldiers have sacrificed their lives and these sacrifices will not go in vain.The valour of our security forces has been witnessed by the country and there can be no one in our country who doubts their valour and bravery", Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in Jhansi
Home Minister Rajnath Singh will reach Srinagar shortly. He will pay his last respects to CRPF jawans who were martyred in Pulwama and chair a high level meeting to review the security situation in the wake of yesterday’s attack.