Pulwama terror attack LIVE updates: Curfew in Jammu; India calls back Pakistan High Commissioner for consultation

JUST IN | Foreign Secretary summoned the Pakistan High Commissioner to the Ministry of External Affairs today and issued a very strong demarche in connection with the terrorist attack in Pulwama, news agency ANI has reported.

The Foreign Secretary has conveyed that Pakistan must take immediate and verifiable action against JeM and that it must immediately stop groups or individuals associated with terrorism operating from its territories. He also rejected the statement of the Foreign Ministry of Pakistan condemning the attacks yesterday. (– ANI)