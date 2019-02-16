Pulwama terror attack LIVE updates: Curfew continues in Jammu; people across India pay last respects to Jawans

UK warns against travel to Jammu and Kashmir

The UK government has updated its travel advisory for India, warning against travel to Jammu and Kashmir except very limited areas, as Indian-origin protestors gathered outside the Pakistan High Commission in London on Saturday to protest the brutal Pulwama terror attack in the state.

Forty CRPF personnel were killed and five others critically injured when a suicide bomber rammed a vehicle laden with explosives into their bus in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on February 14. (PTI)