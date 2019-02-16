Pulwama terror attack LIVE updates: Curfew continues in Jammu; people across India pay last respects to Jawans

Live now
Feb 16, 2019 10:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
highlights
UK warns against travel to Jammu and Kashmir
India raises customs duty on goods from Pakistan to 200%
J&K governor reviews law and order situation, appeals for peace
AP govt announces Rs 5 lakh ex-gratia each to kin of 40 jawans
Palaniswami announces jobs to kin of slain TN CRPF men
Kashmiri youth booked for 'derogatory' post
Rajasthan govt revises ex-gratia
All-party meeting passes resolution
All party meeting begins at the Parliament
Kohli postpones Indian Sports Honours
Indian High Commissioner to Pak arrives Delhi
‘He protected the country, but had no protection for himself when he needed it': Wife of slain CRPF soldier
Who is Masood Azhar and why is China blocking India from banning him at the UN?
JUST IN | CEASEFIRE VIOLATION BY PAKISTAN IN POONCH IN JAMMU AND KASHMIR. THE INDIAN ARMY IS RETALIATING
India calls back its Pakistan High Commissioner for consultation
Curfew in Jammu city after protests over Pulwama attack
UP govt announces Rs 25 lakh ex-gratia to families of 12 jawans
Govt withdraws Most Favoured Nation status to Pakistan
Cabinet meet on security underway
Suicide car bombing returns to the Valley after 18 years
PM Modi said to chair Cabinet meet on security
Pulwama attack 'matter of grave concern': Pakistan
Centre blames Islamabad, appeals for ban on terror outfits breeding in Pakistan
J&K Governor urges security forces to increase surveillance
At least 30 CRPF jawans killed in IED blast, JeM claims responsibility
Jawans light candles to pay tribute to martyred CRPF jawans, who lost their lives in Pulwama terror attack, in Bhopal. (Image: PTI)
UK warns against travel to Jammu and Kashmir
The UK government has updated its travel advisory for India, warning against travel to Jammu and Kashmir except very limited areas, as Indian-origin protestors gathered outside the Pakistan High Commission in London on Saturday to protest the brutal Pulwama terror attack in the state.
Forty CRPF personnel were killed and five others critically injured when a suicide bomber rammed a vehicle laden with explosives into their bus in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on February 14. (PTI)
Bharat Ke Veer gets 'unprecedented' Rs 7 crore funds after Pulwama attack
The 'Bharat Ke Veer' contribution platform, that collects public funds for CAPF personnel killed in action, has got "unprecedented" donations of over Rs 7 crore following the Pulwama terror attack, officials said.
Officials manning the online portal of the Union Home Ministry have also asked citizens to "desist" from donating money for the slain men in uniform at any other platform except the 'Bharat Ke Veer'. (PTI)
Read the full story here.
Mobile internet services suspended in most parts of Kashmir
Mobile internet services were on Saturday suspended in most parts of Kashmir while the network speed was throttled in other parts as a precautionary measure to maintain law and order, officials said. Mobile internet has been suspended in south Kashmir's four districts of Anantnag, Kulgam, Shopian and Pulwama and central Kashmir's Srinagar and Budgam districts, they said.
The officials said the network speed has been throttled in north Kashmir's Baramulla, Kupwara and Bandipora districts. They said the high speed internet has been suspended as a precautionary measure to maintain law and order in the wake of alleged harassment of Kashmiri people in Jammu and outside the state. (PTI)
Shiromani Akali Dal asks Congress to expel Navjot Singh Sidhu from party
The Shiromani Akali Dal Saturday asked Congress president Rahul Gandhi to expel Punjab minister Navjot Singh Sidhu from the party for calling for dialogue with Pakistan even after the Pulwama terrorist attack in which 40 CRPF jawans died. (PTI)
Read the full story here.
FATF to be given dossier to blacklist Pakistan for terror links
A dossier, nailing the culpability of Pakistan in the terror attack in Pulwama, will be given to the FATF, an international terror financing watchdog, to expose the neighbouring country's links with terrorism and seeking its blacklisting, officials said.
Security agencies are preparing the dossier with the evidence gathered so far related to the attack carried out by Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad and the help being provided to the outfit by the country, they said.
Read the full story here.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee participates in a candlelight march to condemn the Pulwama terror attack, in Kolkata. (Image: PTI)
Protest planned against Pakistan in London, reports News18
J&K governor reviews law and order situation, appeals for peace
Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik on February 16 reviewed the law and order situation in the aftermath of the Pulwama terror attack and appealed to the people to maintain peace and communal harmony so that the forces trying to disrupt the peaceful environment of the state are defeated.
the governor directed the police to take strict action without mercy against those indulging in any type of violence, arson or rumour mongering irrespective of political and religious affiliation.
Amitabh Bachchan to donate Rs 5 lakh each to families of soldiers killed in Pulwama attacks
Amitabh Bachchan has announced that he will be donating Rs 5 lakh each to the families of 40 CRPF personnel who were martyred in the Pulwama terror attack. A spokesperson of the 76-year-old actor said he is currently finding out from several government sources where and how the amount will be distributed to ensure it is expedited.
"Yes, Mr Bachchan will be giving Rs 5 lakh to each of the martyr's families and is currently finding out the correct process to do so," the spokesperson said in a statement. The 76-year-old actor had on Friday cancelled his appearance as a special guest at Virat Kohli's Foundation event, which will now take place on Saturday. (PTI)
AP govt announces Rs 5 lakh ex-gratia each to kin of 40 jawans
The Andhra Pradesh government on February 16 announced an ex-gratia payment of Rs 5 lakh each to the kin of 40 CRPF jawans killed in the deadly terrorist attack in Pulwama of Jammu and Kashmir.
Pledging support to the Centre on whatever action it intends to take to stamp out terrorism, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said the country would always remember the sacrifices of the jawans. (PTI)
Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy pays tribute to slain CRPF jawan H Guru, who lost his life in Thursday's Pulwama terror attack, during a wreath laying ceremony at HAL airport in Bengaluru. (Image: PTI)
Dehradun markets remain closed to pay homage to slain CRPF soldiers
Markets remained closed in Dehradun on Saturday as a mark of respect to 40 CRPF personnel, including two from Uttarakhand, killed in the Pulwama terror attack.
The closure call given by Doon Udyog Vyapar Mandal was supported by more than 260 social organisations, Mandal official Vipin Nagaliya said.
Petrol pumps in the city were also closed for five hours. However, medical stores were kept out of the ambit of the bandh, he said. (PTI)
Palaniswami announces jobs to kin of slain TN CRPF men
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami has ordered government jobs to one person each from the families of two CRPF personnel from the state, who were killed in the Pulwama terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir.
The bodies of G Subramanian and C Sivachandran, the two CPRF personnel killed in the attack were flown to Madurai and Tiruchirappalli airports respectively from New Delhi and later taken to their villages by road. (PTI)
Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti cautioned that mischievous elements must not be allowed to use the Pulwama terror attack as "an excuse to persecute or harass people" from the state, saying the pain of the killings of CRPF personnel must not fuel "such diabolical plans".
The PDP president's remarks came following violent protests in Jammu and reports of Kashmiri students being targeted in colleges and universities at some places outside the state. (PTI)
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee participates in a candlelight march in Kolkata.
National Conference vice-president Omar Abdullah has expressed disappointment over a resolution passed in an all-party meeting in Delhi for not including in it an appeal to maintain calm in the wake of violence in Jammu and tension in other states over the Pulwama terror attack.
Kashmiri youth booked for 'derogatory' post on Pulwama attack
A Kashmiri youth was booked today for allegedly posting derogatory remarks on a social networking site in the wake of the Pulwama terror attack, police said.
Following a complaint by Vishwa Hindu Parishad office bearer Girish Bharadwaj, a case was registered on Friday against Abid Malik under relevant sections of the IPC and the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, 1967, for a post he wrote on Facebook.
The youth allegedly shared some images posted by a news channel after the attack and captioned it 'The real surgical attack' on his Facebook page, police said. (PTI)
"Understand the pain & (and) anguish. But we musnt (must not) allow such mischievous elements to use this as an excuse to persecute / harass people from J&K. Why should they suffer for somebody else's action? We need to be united instead of letting people exploit our fears.": Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti
RAW chief AK Dhasmana, Additional Director IB Arvind Kumar, Union Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba and NSA Ajit Doval have arrived at the residence of Home Minister Rajnath Singh to attend a high-level meeting, reports ANI.
Team of National Investigation Agency (NIA) and forensic experts have collected samples from the blast site, reports CNN News18