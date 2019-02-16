Pulwama terror attack LIVE updates: Curfew continues in Jammu; NIA, forensic experts collect samples from blast site

Live now
Feb 16, 2019 03:37 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
highlights
Kashmiri youth booked for 'derogatory' post
Rajasthan govt revises ex-gratia
All-party meeting passes resolution
All party meeting begins at the Parliament
Kohli postpones Indian Sports Honours
Indian High Commissioner to Pak arrives Delhi
‘He protected the country, but had no protection for himself when he needed it': Wife of slain CRPF soldier
Who is Masood Azhar and why is China blocking India from banning him at the UN?
JUST IN | CEASEFIRE VIOLATION BY PAKISTAN IN POONCH IN JAMMU AND KASHMIR. THE INDIAN ARMY IS RETALIATING
India calls back its Pakistan High Commissioner for consultation
Curfew in Jammu city after protests over Pulwama attack
UP govt announces Rs 25 lakh ex-gratia to families of 12 jawans
Govt withdraws Most Favoured Nation status to Pakistan
Cabinet meet on security underway
Suicide car bombing returns to the Valley after 18 years
PM Modi said to chair Cabinet meet on security
Pulwama attack 'matter of grave concern': Pakistan
Centre blames Islamabad, appeals for ban on terror outfits breeding in Pakistan
J&K Governor urges security forces to increase surveillance
At least 30 CRPF jawans killed in IED blast, JeM claims responsibility
National Conference vice-president Omar Abdullah has expressed disappointment over a resolution passed in an all-party meeting in Delhi for not including in it an appeal to maintain calm in the wake of violence in Jammu and tension in other states over the Pulwama terror attack.
Kashmiri youth booked for 'derogatory' post on Pulwama attack
A Kashmiri youth was booked today for allegedly posting derogatory remarks on a social networking site in the wake of the Pulwama terror attack, police said.
Following a complaint by Vishwa Hindu Parishad office bearer Girish Bharadwaj, a case was registered on Friday against Abid Malik under relevant sections of the IPC and the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, 1967, for a post he wrote on Facebook.
The youth allegedly shared some images posted by a news channel after the attack and captioned it 'The real surgical attack' on his Facebook page, police said. (PTI)
"Understand the pain & (and) anguish. But we musnt (must not) allow such mischievous elements to use this as an excuse to persecute / harass people from J&K. Why should they suffer for somebody else's action? We need to be united instead of letting people exploit our fears.": Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti
RAW chief AK Dhasmana, Additional Director IB Arvind Kumar, Union Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba and NSA Ajit Doval have arrived at the residence of Home Minister Rajnath Singh to attend a high-level meeting, reports ANI.
Team of National Investigation Agency (NIA) and forensic experts have collected samples from the blast site, reports CNN News18
The mortal remains of 28-year-old Maninder Singh, who was killed in the Pulwama terror attack, were consigned to flames today at his native place here with full state and military honours.
The mortal remains were brought in a coffin wrapped in the national flag at his residence in Arya Nagar at Dinanagar this morning. (PTI)
Students hold placards during a vigil to pay tribute to CRPF personnel who were killed in the Pulwama terrorist attack, in Agartala. The placards read "Tribute to brave sons of mother India martyred in Kashmir".
(Image: Reuters)
The curfew in Jammu city continued for the second day today and the Army staged flag marches in sensitive localities, a day after violence was reported during protests against the Pulwama terror attack in which 40 security men were killed, officials said.
They said the University of Jammu postponed all examinations scheduled for the day and mobile Internet services remained suspended across Jammu region. (PTI)
Jawans who sacrificed their lives in Jammu and Kashmir, who were martyred, we remember them. Our condolences are with their families: Congress President Rahul Gandhi in Bastar, Chhattisgarh.
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat shoulders the coffin of a slain CRPF Jawan Mohan Lal for the last rites after the wreath-laying ceremony, in Dehradun.
(Image: PTI)
Huge crowd gathered to receive mortal remains of CRPF Head Constable Sanjay Kumar Sinha in Masaurhi, Patna district.
"A nation which came into existence after Partition and encourages terror activities, and which is on the verge of bankruptcy, has now become the second name for terror.": Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Yavatmal
Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman lays a wreath on the mortal remains of CRPF Constable C Sivachandran who lost his life in Pulwama attack
Resolutions were passed after Pathankot and Uri attack also. We have told them (the central government) that they should now take action: Sanjay Raut, Shiv Sena told ANI after the all-party meeting on Pulwama attack.
Rajasthan govt revises ex-gratia to families of CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama attack
The Rajasthan government today revised the ex-gratia to the family members of CRPF jawans from the state who were among the 40 killed in the Pulwama terror attack to Rs 50 lakh from Rs 25 lakh.
The government has also announced jobs to family members of the slain jawans.
Mortal remains of CRPF Constable Ashwani Kachhi brought to his native village in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh.
All-party meeting passed a resolution condemning the Pulwama terrorist attack today in New Delhi.
(Image: ANI)
"Sacrifice of Pulwama martyrs will not go in vain. Our security forces have been given a free hand to punish the perpetrators of the attack.": Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Yavatmal
We stand with the govt for unity and security of the nation and security forces. Be it Kashmir or any other part of the nation, Congress party gives its full support to the govt in the fight against terrorism: said Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad after attending the all-party meeting. (ANI)
All party meeting has ended
JUST IN | Jammu and Kashmir police detain JeM's over ground workers, reports News18
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami has announced government jobs to one family member each of the two CRPF personnel from the state who lost their lives in the Pulwama terrorist attack. (ANI)