Pulwama terror attack LIVE updates: Curfew continues in Jammu; NIA, forensic experts collect samples from blast site

Kashmiri youth booked for 'derogatory' post on Pulwama attack

A Kashmiri youth was booked today for allegedly posting derogatory remarks on a social networking site in the wake of the Pulwama terror attack, police said.

Following a complaint by Vishwa Hindu Parishad office bearer Girish Bharadwaj, a case was registered on Friday against Abid Malik under relevant sections of the IPC and the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, 1967, for a post he wrote on Facebook.

The youth allegedly shared some images posted by a news channel after the attack and captioned it 'The real surgical attack' on his Facebook page, police said. (PTI)