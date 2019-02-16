Present
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Feb 16, 2019 03:37 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Pulwama terror attack LIVE updates: Curfew continues in Jammu; NIA, forensic experts collect samples from blast site

Banned terrorist organisation, allegedly backed by Pakistan, Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) has claimed responsibility for the attack in the Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district

highlights

  • Feb 16, 04:05 PM (IST)

    National Conference vice-president Omar Abdullah has expressed disappointment over a resolution passed in an all-party meeting in Delhi for not including in it an appeal to maintain calm in the wake of violence in Jammu and tension in other states over the Pulwama terror attack.

  • Feb 16, 04:00 PM (IST)
  • Feb 16, 03:56 PM (IST)

    Kashmiri youth booked for 'derogatory' post on Pulwama attack

    A Kashmiri youth was booked today for allegedly posting derogatory remarks on a social networking site in the wake of the Pulwama terror attack, police said.
    Following a complaint by Vishwa Hindu Parishad office bearer Girish Bharadwaj, a case was registered on Friday against Abid Malik under relevant sections of the IPC and the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, 1967, for a post he wrote on Facebook.
    The youth allegedly shared some images posted by a news channel after the attack and captioned it 'The real surgical attack' on his Facebook page, police said. (PTI)

  • Feb 16, 03:54 PM (IST)

    "Understand the pain & (and) anguish. But we musnt (must not) allow such mischievous elements to use this as an excuse to persecute / harass people from J&K. Why should they suffer for somebody else's action? We need to be united instead of letting people exploit our fears.": Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti

  • Feb 16, 03:44 PM (IST)

    RAW chief AK Dhasmana, Additional Director IB Arvind Kumar, Union Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba and NSA Ajit Doval have arrived at the residence of Home Minister Rajnath Singh to attend a high-level meeting, reports ANI.

  • Feb 16, 03:36 PM (IST)

    Team of National Investigation Agency (NIA) and forensic experts have collected samples from the blast site, reports CNN News18

  • Feb 16, 03:29 PM (IST)
  • Feb 16, 03:21 PM (IST)

    The mortal remains of 28-year-old Maninder Singh, who was killed in the Pulwama terror attack, were consigned to flames today at his native place here with full state and military honours.
    The mortal remains were brought in a coffin wrapped in the national flag at his residence in Arya Nagar at Dinanagar this morning. (PTI)

  • Feb 16, 03:15 PM (IST)

    Students hold placards during a vigil to pay tribute to CRPF personnel who were killed in the Pulwama terrorist attack, in Agartala. The placards read "Tribute to brave sons of mother India martyred in Kashmir". 

    (Image: Reuters)

    (Image: Reuters)
  • Feb 16, 03:03 PM (IST)

    The curfew in Jammu city continued for the second day today and the Army staged flag marches in sensitive localities, a day after violence was reported during protests against the Pulwama terror attack in which 40 security men were killed, officials said.
    They said the University of Jammu postponed all examinations scheduled for the day and mobile Internet services remained suspended across Jammu region. (PTI)

  • Feb 16, 02:51 PM (IST)

    Jawans who sacrificed their lives in Jammu and Kashmir, who were martyred, we remember them. Our condolences are with their families: Congress President Rahul Gandhi in Bastar, Chhattisgarh.

  • Feb 16, 02:49 PM (IST)

    Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat shoulders the coffin of a slain CRPF Jawan Mohan Lal for the last rites after the wreath-laying ceremony, in Dehradun.
    (Image: PTI)

    (Image: PTI)
  • Feb 16, 02:46 PM (IST)

    Huge crowd gathered to receive mortal remains of CRPF Head Constable Sanjay Kumar Sinha in Masaurhi, Patna district.

    Huge crowd gathered to receive mortal remains of CRPF Head Constable Sanjay Kumar Sinha in Masaurhi, Patna district.
  • Feb 16, 02:42 PM (IST)
  • Feb 16, 02:34 PM (IST)

    "A nation which came into existence after Partition and encourages terror activities, and which is on the verge of bankruptcy, has now become the second name for terror.": Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Yavatmal

  • Feb 16, 02:32 PM (IST)

    Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman lays a wreath on the mortal remains of CRPF Constable C Sivachandran who lost his life in Pulwama attack

    Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman lays a wreath on the mortal remains of CRPF Constable C Sivachandran who lost his life in Pulwama attack
  • Feb 16, 02:26 PM (IST)

    Resolutions were passed after Pathankot and Uri attack also. We have told them (the central government) that they should now take action: Sanjay Raut, Shiv Sena told ANI after the all-party meeting on Pulwama attack. 

  • Feb 16, 02:25 PM (IST)
  • Feb 16, 02:04 PM (IST)
  • Feb 16, 02:00 PM (IST)

    Rajasthan govt revises ex-gratia to families of CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama attack

    The Rajasthan government today revised the ex-gratia to the family members of CRPF jawans from the state who were among the 40 killed in the Pulwama terror attack to Rs 50 lakh from Rs 25 lakh.
    The government has also announced jobs to family members of the slain jawans.

  • Feb 16, 01:39 PM (IST)

    Mortal remains of CRPF Constable Ashwani Kachhi brought to his native village in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh.

    Mortal remains of CRPF Constable Ashwani Kachhi brought to his native village in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh.
  • Feb 16, 01:33 PM (IST)
  • Feb 16, 01:16 PM (IST)

    All-party meeting passed a resolution condemning the Pulwama terrorist attack today in New Delhi.

    (Image: ANI)

    (Image: ANI)
  • Feb 16, 01:13 PM (IST)

    "Sacrifice of Pulwama martyrs will not go in vain. Our security forces have been given a free hand to punish the perpetrators of the attack.": Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Yavatmal

  • Feb 16, 01:04 PM (IST)

    We stand with the govt for unity and security of the nation and security forces. Be it Kashmir or any other part of the nation, Congress party gives its full support to the govt in the fight against terrorism: said Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad after attending the all-party meeting. (ANI)

  • Feb 16, 12:56 PM (IST)
  • Feb 16, 12:55 PM (IST)

    All party meeting has ended

  • Feb 16, 12:53 PM (IST)

    JUST IN | Jammu and Kashmir police detain JeM's over ground workers, reports News18

  • Feb 16, 12:44 PM (IST)

    Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami has announced government jobs to one family member each of the two CRPF personnel from the state who lost their lives in the Pulwama terrorist attack. (ANI)

  • Feb 16, 12:42 PM (IST)
