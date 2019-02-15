Pulwama terror attack LIVE updates: Cabinet meet on security begins; PM Modi, Arun Jaitley, Nirmala Sitharaman in attendance

Live now
Feb 15, 2019 09:42 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
highlights
Suicide car bombing returns to the Valley after 18 years
PM Modi said to chair Cabinet meet on security
Pulwama attack 'matter of grave concern': Pakistan
Centre blames Islamabad, appeals for ban on terror outfits breeding in Pakistan
J&K Governor urges security forces to increase surveillance
At least 30 CRPF jawans killed in IED blast, JeM claims responsibility
The meeting of Cabinet Committee on Securities (CCS) headed by Prime Minister Nardenra Modi has started in New Delhi: Report
Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Home Minister Rajnath Singh, NSA Ajit Doval and Finance Minister Arun Jaitley have arrived at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg for the meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security: ANI
All political programmes of BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party president Amit Shah, scheduled for Friday have been cancelled following the terror attack on CRPF personnel in Kashmir.
I have sacrificed a son in Mother India's service, I will send my other son as well to fight. Ready to give him up for Mother India, but Pakistan must be given a befitting reply, father of martyred CRPF Personnel Ratan Thakur told ANI.
Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will attend the meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security, scheduled to be held at 9:15 AM today: ANI
Suicide car bombing returns to the Valley after 18 years
Suicide car bombing returned to the Kashmir Valley after 18 years, with the Pulwama attack.
In 2001, at least 38 people were killed when a car full of explosives drove into the J&K legislative Assembly complex. That attack too was claimed by the Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad, The Hindu reported.
Arun Jaitley will assume charge as Finance Minister and attend meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security at 9.15 am today.
PM Modi said to chair Cabinet meet on security
A Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet today to discuss the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir against the backdrop of the attack, reports India Today quoting sources.
The meeting is likely to take place at 9:15 am.
US denounces Pulwama attack, calls on countries to deny safe haven to terrorists
The US on Friday strongly condemned the terror attack by Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed in Pulwama district and called on all countries to deny safe haven and support for terrorists.
Condemning the terror strike, the US State Department said in a statement that it was resolutely committed to working with the Indian government to combat terrorism in all its forms.
Several US lawmakers expressed solidarity with India in the wake of the attack and said that the two countries stand united in condemning and defeating terror.
Pulwama attack 'matter of grave concern': Pakistan
Pakistan on Thursday said the terrorist attack in Pulwama district is "a matter of grave concern" even as it strongly rejected Indian media and government's allegations of the country's link to the strike "without" probe.
Mobile internet have been suspended in south Kashmir as a precautionary measure to maintain law and order, said the officials.
Priyanka Gandhi calls off her first press conference, expresses grief over CRPF deaths
The press conference was meant to wrap up her four-day visit to the state, the first after being appointed in-charge of eastern Uttar Pradesh ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.
Centre blames Islamabad, appeals for ban on terror outfits breeding in Pakistan
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has blamed Pakistan for today's attack and called for a ban on terror outfits "operating from territories controlled by Pakistan."
"We reiterate our appeal to members of the international community to support proposal to list terrorists, including JeM chief (Masood Azhar) as a designated terrorist under 1267 Sanctions Committee of Un Security Council," an MEA statement said.
"This terror group is led by international terrorist Masood Azhar, who has been given full freedom by Government of Pakistan to operate and expand his terror infrastructure in territories under the control of Pakistan and to carry out attacks in India and elsewhere with impunity," the statement said.
The Jammu Chamber of Commerce and Industries has announced a peaceful bandh in Jammu tomorrow as a sign of protest against today's attack, news agency ANI has reported.
Explosion on CRPF convoy in Pulwama was heard 10 km away: Locals
This is the first suicide car bomb strike in Kashmir since the 2001 attack on the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly that left 41 persons, including three suicide attackers, dead.
Bhutan Foreign Minister, Tandi Dorji, reacting to the attack, said that he was "shocked and saddened" and that he "strongly" condemns the "heinous attack".
"Hope the perpetrators will be brought to justice," Dorji said, according to news agency ANI.
Experts of the anti-terror commando force National Security Guard (NSG) and investigators of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) are being sent to Jammu and Kashmir to join the probe into the terror attack in Pulwama in which at least 42 CRPF personnel were killed, officials said. The decision was taken in view of the high number of casualties in the worst terror strike in the state since the Uri attack in 2016. – PTI
JUST IN | Mobile internet services have been snapped in the whole of South Kashmir and speed slowed to 2G in Srinagar district.
JUST IN | "The attack was carried out by Pakistan backed Jaish-e-Mohammed. A strong reply will be given and I assure the people of the country this. The country pays tribute to the brave jawans who were martyred," Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh said.