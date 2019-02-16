Pulwama terror attack LIVE updates: All-party meet ends, investigation at Ground Zero underway

The ongoing all-party meeting convened by Home Minister Rajnath Singh is being attended by Ghulam Nabi Azad, Anand Sharma and Jyotiraditya Scindia of the Congress, Sudip Bandyopadhyay and Derek O'Brien of the TMC, Sanjay Raut of the Shiv Sena, Jithendra Reddy of the TRS, D Raja of the CPI, Farooq Abdullah of the National Conference, Ram Vilas Paswan of the LJP among others.

The parties will be briefed about the attack in Pulwama and the steps being taken by the government so far, a home ministry official said.

Naresh Gujral of the Akali Dal, Upendra Kushwaha of the RLSP and Jai Prakash Narayan Yadav are among others who are attending the meeting.