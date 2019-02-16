Present
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Live now
Feb 16, 2019 12:57 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Pulwama terror attack LIVE updates: All-party meet ends, investigation at Ground Zero underway

Banned terrorist organisation, allegedly backed by Pakistan, Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) has claimed responsibility for the attack in the Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district

highlights

  • Feb 16, 01:04 PM (IST)

    We stand with the govt for unity and security of the nation and security forces. Be it Kashmir or any other part of the nation, Congress party gives its full support to the govt in the fight against terrorism: said Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad after attending the all-party meeting

  • Feb 16, 12:56 PM (IST)
  • Feb 16, 12:55 PM (IST)

    All party meeting has ended

  • Feb 16, 12:53 PM (IST)

    JUST IN | Jammu and Kashmir police detain JeM's over ground workers, reports News18

  • Feb 16, 12:44 PM (IST)

    Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami has announced government jobs to one family member each of the two CRPF personnel from the state who lost their lives in the Pulwama terrorist attack. (ANI)

  • Feb 16, 12:42 PM (IST)
  • Feb 16, 12:35 PM (IST)

    West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee to do a candlelight march today in Kolkata at 4pm, reports News18

  • Feb 16, 12:31 PM (IST)

    A group of protesters has blocked the railway tracks at Nalasopara station in Palghar district of Maharashtra to protest against the terror attack in Pulwama that killed 40 CRPF personnel, said officials.

  • Feb 16, 12:28 PM (IST)

    Drones being used to monitor the attack site, reports News18

  • Feb 16, 12:19 PM (IST)
  • Feb 16, 12:10 PM (IST)

    "I demand 72 hours mourning for the ultimate sacrifice of the soldiers. At least for national respect. Only one flag is not enough for it.": West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee

  • Feb 16, 11:54 AM (IST)

    The ongoing all-party meeting convened by Home Minister Rajnath Singh is being attended by Ghulam Nabi Azad, Anand Sharma and Jyotiraditya Scindia of the Congress, Sudip Bandyopadhyay and Derek O'Brien of the TMC, Sanjay Raut of the Shiv Sena, Jithendra Reddy of the TRS, D Raja of the CPI, Farooq Abdullah of the National Conference, Ram Vilas Paswan of the LJP among others.
    The parties will be briefed about the attack in Pulwama and the steps being taken by the government so far, a home ministry official said.
    Naresh Gujral of the Akali Dal, Upendra Kushwaha of the RLSP and Jai Prakash Narayan Yadav are among others who are attending the meeting.

  • Feb 16, 11:29 AM (IST)
  • Feb 16, 11:27 AM (IST)

    The return of the IED car-bomb is something that I personally have been writing and warning about for about one and half year: Lt Gen (Retd) Syed Ata Hasnain tells CNN-News18

  • Feb 16, 11:17 AM (IST)

    An all party meeting, called by the ruling NDA under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has begun at the Parliament.

  • Feb 16, 11:13 AM (IST)

    A team of National Investigation Agency (NIA) reaches the site of the Pulwama attack for further investigation. (ANI)

  • Feb 16, 11:00 AM (IST)
  • Feb 16, 10:50 AM (IST)

    An all-party meeting has been called by the ruling party to discuss Pulwama terror attack on a CRPF convoy. 
    This meeting, scheduled for today, will be the first-of-its-kind called by the ruling NDA under Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the wake of a terror attack.
    The agenda of the meeting, it is understood, is to seek a unanimous view of India’s future course of action. (News18)

  • Feb 16, 10:46 AM (IST)
  • Feb 16, 10:00 AM (IST)

    Virat Kohli postpones Indian Sports Honours
    Star cricketer Virat Kohli has postponed the RP-SG Indian Sports Honours, which was to take place on Saturday, as a "mark of respect" to the CRPF personnel martyred in the Pulwama terrorist attack.
    Indian Sports Honours is an initiative of Virat Kohli Foundation and RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group.
    "The RP-SG Indian Sports Honours has been postponed. At this heavy moment of loss that we all find ourselves in, we would like to cancel this event that was scheduled to take place tomorrow," Kohli tweeted.
    The sporting fraternity, including Kohli, had joined the country in condemning the dastardly attack. (PTI)

  • Feb 16, 09:45 AM (IST)

    Daughter of CRPF ASI Mohan Lal pays last tribute to her father in Dehradun

  • Feb 16, 09:39 AM (IST)
  • Feb 16, 09:19 AM (IST)

    Indian High Commissioner to Pakistan Ajay Bisaria arrives in Delhi for consultations with senior officials and leadership, reports ANI quoting sources.

  • Feb 16, 09:05 AM (IST)

    The US has asked Pakistan to freeze without delay the funds and other financial assets of the UNSC-designated terrorist networks and their leaders.
    It also said it fully supports actions to prevent the outlawed Jaish-e-Mohammed from conducting future attacks.

  • Feb 16, 08:51 AM (IST)
  • Feb 16, 08:41 AM (IST)
  • Feb 16, 08:20 AM (IST)
  • Feb 16, 08:16 AM (IST)

    US National Security Adviser John Bolton has told his Indian counterpart Ajit Doval that America supports India's right to self-defense.
    "I told Ajit Doval today that we support India's right to self-defense. I have spoken to him twice, including this morning... and expressed the US' condolences over the terrorist attack, he told PTI.

  • Feb 16, 08:14 AM (IST)

    In a tit-for-tat move, Pakistan on Friday summoned Indian Deputy High Commissioner here and lodged a protest against India's allegation of its role in the brutal Pulwama terrorist attack.

