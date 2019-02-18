Present
Feb 18, 2019 10:46 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Pulwama terror attack LIVE: 4 army men martyred in encounter; internet services snapped in parts of J&K

Live updates of the Pulwama terror attack aftermath

highlights

  • Feb 18, 10:42 AM (IST)

    Two Jaish-e-Mohammed commanders are belied to be holed up in Pulwama. An encounter is on, reports suggest.

  • Feb 18, 10:41 AM (IST)
  • Feb 18, 09:55 AM (IST)

    The bus service from Poonch, Jammu and Kashmir to Rawalakot, Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) has been suspended for today, news agency ANI has reported.

  • Feb 18, 09:53 AM (IST)
  • Feb 18, 09:07 AM (IST)

    Internet shutdown in part of J&K: 3G and 4G services have been snapped in Srinagar, Anantnag, Sopore, Bandipora, Kulgam, Kupwara, Baramula, Handwara. 2G, 3G and 4G services have been snapped in Awantipora, Shopain, Pulwama, according to reports.

  • Feb 18, 08:54 AM (IST)

    One civilian has been killed in Pulwama, according to news reports.

  • Feb 18, 08:54 AM (IST)
  • Feb 18, 08:17 AM (IST)

    Four soldiers were killed in an overnight encounter in Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir, NDTV has reported.

  • Feb 17, 08:29 PM (IST)
  • Feb 17, 07:55 PM (IST)
  • Feb 17, 06:55 PM (IST)

    The terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district which killed 40 CRPF jawans, was not the handiwork of a single man but a group, former Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) chief Vikram Sood said on February 17.

    He also attributed the incident to security lapses somewhere. "The entire episode of Pulwama was not a job done by one man.. There would have been a whole team behind him," he told reporters after addressing a seminar on 'External Intelligence for National Security'.

    Read the full story here

  • Feb 17, 06:06 PM (IST)

    The security withdrawal of Hurriyat leaders has started, News18 has reported.

    Earlier in the day, the Jammu and Kashmir administration had issued orders to withdraw security of five separatist leaders, including Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, officials said. Besides Mirwaiz, the security cover for Abdul Gani Bhat, Bilal Lone, Hashim Qureshi and Shabir Shah has been withdrawn, they said. However, there is no mention of pro-Pakistan separatist Syed Ali Shah Geelani in the order.

  • Feb 17, 05:28 PM (IST)
  • Feb 17, 04:48 PM (IST)
  • Feb 17, 04:20 PM (IST)
  • Feb 17, 04:16 PM (IST)

    The People's Democratic Party (PDP) office in Jammu has been sealed ahead of Mehbooba Mufti's visit, News18 has reported.  

  • Feb 17, 03:54 PM (IST)

    DSports suspends broadcast of Pakistan Super League; Cricbuzz, Dream 11 stop coverage

    keeping in mind the public sentiments after the terrorist attacks on CRPF jawans in Pulawama on February 14,  sports channel DSport has suspended the broadcast of the Pakistan Super League T20 tournament in India.

    The fourth edition of the Pakistan Super League got underway on the same day of the attack.

    Read the full story here

  • Feb 17, 03:08 PM (IST)
  • Feb 17, 03:08 PM (IST)
  • Feb 17, 03:07 PM (IST)
  • Feb 17, 03:07 PM (IST)
  • Feb 17, 02:53 PM (IST)
  • Feb 17, 02:52 PM (IST)

    Sand artist pays tribute to Pulwama terror attack victims

    Amid the outpouring of grief and outrage, a woman sand artist in Mumbai paid tributes to the 40 CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terror attack in her own novel way.

    Laxmi Gaud made a sand mural at the Juhu beach here on Saturday depicting a hand, decorated in three colours of the national flag, saluting those killed in the deadly terror strike.

    Read the full story here

  • Feb 17, 02:49 PM (IST)

    Fire raging in your bosoms is in my heart too: PM Modi

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 17 asserted that he shared the grief and outrage with the people of the nation in the wake of the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir which claimed the lives of 40 CRPF personnel.

    The prime minister, who was in this north Bihar town to launch a slew of projects, began his speech with a few lines in the local dialect Angika and paid tributes to two jawans from the state who died in the Pulwama attack.

    Read the full story here

  • Feb 17, 02:44 PM (IST)

    Pulwama attack fallout: Kashmiri students in Delhi fear for their security

    Several Kashmiri students here said they were in a state of fear after reports of alleged harassment of Kashmiris following the Pulwama terror attack, even as police asserted that security had been enhanced in the national capital and they would ensure the safety of all citizens.

    According to media reports, several Kashmiris living outside the state claimed they were harassed and attacked after the terrorist attack in Pulwama district in which 40 CRPF men were killed.

    Read the full story here 

  • Feb 17, 02:37 PM (IST)

    India raises Pulwama terrorist attack issue during bilaterals at Munich Conference

    India raised the issue of the Pulwama terror attack, which left 40 CRPF men dead, during bilateral meetings with several countries, including the US, Germany and Russia, at the three-day Munich Security Conference that concluded on February 17, officials said.

    The 55th Munich Security Conference, which brings together global leaders and security experts from across the word, was attended by India's Deputy National Security Advisor Pankaj Saran.

    Read the full story here

  • Feb 17, 02:31 PM (IST)
