Pulwama terror attack LIVE: 4 army men martyred in encounter; internet services snapped in parts of J&K

The terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district which killed 40 CRPF jawans, was not the handiwork of a single man but a group, former Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) chief Vikram Sood said on February 17.

He also attributed the incident to security lapses somewhere. "The entire episode of Pulwama was not a job done by one man.. There would have been a whole team behind him," he told reporters after addressing a seminar on 'External Intelligence for National Security'.

Read the full story here.