Pulwama terror attack LIVE: 4 army men martyred in encounter; internet services snapped in parts of J&K

Live now
Feb 18, 2019 10:46 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
highlights
Internet shutdown in part of J&K
4 army men succumb to injuries after overnight encounter
UK warns against travel to Jammu and Kashmir
India raises customs duty on goods from Pakistan to 200%
J&K governor reviews law and order situation, appeals for peace
AP govt announces Rs 5 lakh ex-gratia each to kin of 40 jawans
Palaniswami announces jobs to kin of slain TN CRPF men
Kashmiri youth booked for 'derogatory' post
Rajasthan govt revises ex-gratia
All-party meeting passes resolution
All party meeting begins at the Parliament
Kohli postpones Indian Sports Honours
Indian High Commissioner to Pak arrives Delhi
‘He protected the country, but had no protection for himself when he needed it': Wife of slain CRPF soldier
Who is Masood Azhar and why is China blocking India from banning him at the UN?
JUST IN | CEASEFIRE VIOLATION BY PAKISTAN IN POONCH IN JAMMU AND KASHMIR. THE INDIAN ARMY IS RETALIATING
India calls back its Pakistan High Commissioner for consultation
Curfew in Jammu city after protests over Pulwama attack
UP govt announces Rs 25 lakh ex-gratia to families of 12 jawans
Govt withdraws Most Favoured Nation status to Pakistan
Cabinet meet on security underway
Suicide car bombing returns to the Valley after 18 years
PM Modi said to chair Cabinet meet on security
Pulwama attack 'matter of grave concern': Pakistan
Centre blames Islamabad, appeals for ban on terror outfits breeding in Pakistan
J&K Governor urges security forces to increase surveillance
At least 30 CRPF jawans killed in IED blast, JeM claims responsibility
Two Jaish-e-Mohammed commanders are belied to be holed up in Pulwama. An encounter is on, reports suggest.
The bus service from Poonch, Jammu and Kashmir to Rawalakot, Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) has been suspended for today, news agency ANI has reported.
Internet shutdown in part of J&K: 3G and 4G services have been snapped in Srinagar, Anantnag, Sopore, Bandipora, Kulgam, Kupwara, Baramula, Handwara. 2G, 3G and 4G services have been snapped in Awantipora, Shopain, Pulwama, according to reports.
One civilian has been killed in Pulwama, according to news reports.
Four soldiers were killed in an overnight encounter in Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir, NDTV has reported.
Traders body calls for nationwide Bharat bandh today
CAIT Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal said during the bandh traders would observe a day long fast and take out a tribute march in their respective states.
Pakistan claims to fulfilling sanctions obligations against JeM
In a major diplomatic offensive against Islamabad after the attack, India has highlighted Pakistan's role in using terrorism as an instrument of state policy.
The terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district which killed 40 CRPF jawans, was not the handiwork of a single man but a group, former Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) chief Vikram Sood said on February 17.
He also attributed the incident to security lapses somewhere. "The entire episode of Pulwama was not a job done by one man.. There would have been a whole team behind him," he told reporters after addressing a seminar on 'External Intelligence for National Security'.
Read the full story here.
The security withdrawal of Hurriyat leaders has started, News18 has reported.
Earlier in the day, the Jammu and Kashmir administration had issued orders to withdraw security of five separatist leaders, including Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, officials said. Besides Mirwaiz, the security cover for Abdul Gani Bhat, Bilal Lone, Hashim Qureshi and Shabir Shah has been withdrawn, they said. However, there is no mention of pro-Pakistan separatist Syed Ali Shah Geelani in the order.
Pulwama Terror Attack: President Kovind condemns, says nation has faced such challenges with courage, patience
President Ram Nath Kovind on February 17 described as a cowardly act the Pulwama terror attack in which 40 paramilitary personnel were killed and said the nation has faced such challenges with courage and patience.
The People's Democratic Party (PDP) office in Jammu has been sealed ahead of Mehbooba Mufti's visit, News18 has reported.
DSports suspends broadcast of Pakistan Super League; Cricbuzz, Dream 11 stop coverage
keeping in mind the public sentiments after the terrorist attacks on CRPF jawans in Pulawama on February 14, sports channel DSport has suspended the broadcast of the Pakistan Super League T20 tournament in India.
The fourth edition of the Pakistan Super League got underway on the same day of the attack.
Read the full story here
Sand artist pays tribute to Pulwama terror attack victims
Amid the outpouring of grief and outrage, a woman sand artist in Mumbai paid tributes to the 40 CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terror attack in her own novel way.
Laxmi Gaud made a sand mural at the Juhu beach here on Saturday depicting a hand, decorated in three colours of the national flag, saluting those killed in the deadly terror strike.
Read the full story here
Fire raging in your bosoms is in my heart too: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 17 asserted that he shared the grief and outrage with the people of the nation in the wake of the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir which claimed the lives of 40 CRPF personnel.
The prime minister, who was in this north Bihar town to launch a slew of projects, began his speech with a few lines in the local dialect Angika and paid tributes to two jawans from the state who died in the Pulwama attack.
Read the full story here
Pulwama attack fallout: Kashmiri students in Delhi fear for their security
Several Kashmiri students here said they were in a state of fear after reports of alleged harassment of Kashmiris following the Pulwama terror attack, even as police asserted that security had been enhanced in the national capital and they would ensure the safety of all citizens.
According to media reports, several Kashmiris living outside the state claimed they were harassed and attacked after the terrorist attack in Pulwama district in which 40 CRPF men were killed.
Read the full story here
India raises Pulwama terrorist attack issue during bilaterals at Munich Conference
India raised the issue of the Pulwama terror attack, which left 40 CRPF men dead, during bilateral meetings with several countries, including the US, Germany and Russia, at the three-day Munich Security Conference that concluded on February 17, officials said.
The 55th Munich Security Conference, which brings together global leaders and security experts from across the word, was attended by India's Deputy National Security Advisor Pankaj Saran.
Read the full story here