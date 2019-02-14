Present
Feb 14, 2019 10:50 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Pulwama terror attack LIVE: Centre blames Islamabad, appeals for ban on terror outfits breeding in Pakistan

Banned terrorist organisation, allegedly backed by Pakistan, Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) has claimed responsibility

highlights

  • Feb 14, 08:52 PM (IST)

  • Feb 14, 10:42 PM (IST)
  • Feb 14, 10:34 PM (IST)

    Centre blames Islamabad, appeals for ban on terror outfits breeding in Pakistan

    The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has blamed Pakistan for today's attack and called for a ban on terror outfits "operating from territories controlled by Pakistan." 

    "We reiterate our appeal to members of the international community to support proposal to list terrorists, including JeM chief (Masood Azhar) as a designated terrorist under 1267 Sanctions Committee of Un Security Council," an MEA statement said. 

    "This terror group is led by international terrorist Masood Azhar, who has been given full freedom by Government of Pakistan to operate and expand his terror infrastructure in territories under the control of Pakistan and to carry out attacks in India and elsewhere with impunity," the statement said. 

  • Feb 14, 10:27 PM (IST)

    The Jammu Chamber of Commerce and Industries has announced a peaceful bandh in Jammu tomorrow as a sign of protest against today's attack, news agency ANI has reported. 

  • Feb 14, 10:16 PM (IST)
  • Feb 14, 10:11 PM (IST)
  • Feb 14, 10:06 PM (IST)

    Bhutan Foreign Minister, Tandi Dorji, reacting to the attack, said that he was "shocked and saddened" and that he "strongly" condemns the "heinous attack". 

    "Hope the perpetrators will be brought to justice," Dorji said, according to news agency ANI. 

  • Feb 14, 10:01 PM (IST)
  • Feb 14, 10:00 PM (IST)
  • Feb 14, 09:41 PM (IST)
  • Feb 14, 09:30 PM (IST)
  • Feb 14, 09:29 PM (IST)

    Experts of the anti-terror commando force National Security Guard (NSG) and investigators of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) are being sent to Jammu and Kashmir to join the probe into the terror attack in Pulwama in which at least 42 CRPF personnel were killed, officials said.   The decision was taken in view of the high number of casualties in the worst terror strike in the state since the Uri attack in 2016.   – PTI

  • Feb 14, 09:19 PM (IST)

    JUST IN | Mobile internet services have been snapped in the whole of South Kashmir and speed slowed to 2G in Srinagar district.

  • Feb 14, 09:09 PM (IST)
  • Feb 14, 09:06 PM (IST)

    JUST IN | "The attack was carried out by Pakistan backed Jaish-e-Mohammed. A strong reply will be given and I assure the people of the country this. The country pays tribute to the brave jawans who were martyred," Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh said.  

  • Feb 14, 08:50 PM (IST)

    JUST IN | Cabinet Committee on Security to meet at 9:15 AM tomorrow, sources have told news agency ANI.

  • Feb 14, 08:48 PM (IST)
  • Feb 14, 08:44 PM (IST)

    JUST IN | An National Investigation Agency (NIA) team with suitable forensic equipment is scheduled to reach the blast site tomorrow. The 12-member team will be led by an IG rank officer. They will assist the J&K police in carrying out the investigation. 

  • Feb 14, 08:38 PM (IST)
  • Feb 14, 08:28 PM (IST)

    Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satyapal Malik told CNN News18, "This is not a banana republic. We will respond to Pakistan in a strict manner."

    Reiterating that the country will retaliate on the order of the Prime Minister and the Defence Minister, Malik said, "We will hunt them down".  

  • Feb 14, 08:14 PM (IST)
  • Feb 14, 08:09 PM (IST)

    JUST IN: An NIA team with suitable forensic component is leaving on Friday morning for Kashmir to assist the Jammu & Kashmir police in forensic evaluation of the spot.

  • Feb 14, 08:07 PM (IST)
  • Feb 14, 07:59 PM (IST)

    Hansraj Ahir, MoS Home: The IED blast that took place in Pulwama has martyred many of our CRPF jawans. The martyrdom of the jawans is unfortunate and we take it as a challenge. Befitting reply will be given.

  • Feb 14, 07:58 PM (IST)

    Jignesh Mevani: While the officials do their job to help the victims, I extend my solidarity to CRPF soldiers and their families. We should unite to condemn this cowardly act.

  • Feb 14, 07:58 PM (IST)
  • Feb 14, 07:57 PM (IST)

    JUST IN: Union Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba, who reached Thimpu, Bhutan earlier today for the annual Secretary-level talks, has decided to cut short the visit and rush back

  • Feb 14, 07:56 PM (IST)

    K Vijay Kumar, Advisor to J&K Govt to ANI: The NIA would be involved in the investigation.

