Pulwama terror attack LIVE: Centre blames Islamabad, appeals for ban on terror outfits breeding in Pakistan

Feb 14, 2019 10:50 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Centre blames Islamabad, appeals for ban on terror outfits breeding in Pakistan
J&K Governor urges security forces to increase surveillance
At least 30 CRPF jawans killed in IED blast, JeM claims responsibility
Priyanka Gandhi calls off her first press conference, expresses grief over CRPF deaths
The press conference was meant to wrap up her four-day visit to the state, the first after being appointed in-charge of eastern Uttar Pradesh ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has blamed Pakistan for today's attack and called for a ban on terror outfits "operating from territories controlled by Pakistan."
"We reiterate our appeal to members of the international community to support proposal to list terrorists, including JeM chief (Masood Azhar) as a designated terrorist under 1267 Sanctions Committee of Un Security Council," an MEA statement said.
"This terror group is led by international terrorist Masood Azhar, who has been given full freedom by Government of Pakistan to operate and expand his terror infrastructure in territories under the control of Pakistan and to carry out attacks in India and elsewhere with impunity," the statement said.
The Jammu Chamber of Commerce and Industries has announced a peaceful bandh in Jammu tomorrow as a sign of protest against today's attack, news agency ANI has reported.
Explosion on CRPF convoy in Pulwama was heard 10 km away: Locals
This is the first suicide car bomb strike in Kashmir since the 2001 attack on the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly that left 41 persons, including three suicide attackers, dead.
Bhutan Foreign Minister, Tandi Dorji, reacting to the attack, said that he was "shocked and saddened" and that he "strongly" condemns the "heinous attack".
"Hope the perpetrators will be brought to justice," Dorji said, according to news agency ANI.
Experts of the anti-terror commando force National Security Guard (NSG) and investigators of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) are being sent to Jammu and Kashmir to join the probe into the terror attack in Pulwama in which at least 42 CRPF personnel were killed, officials said. The decision was taken in view of the high number of casualties in the worst terror strike in the state since the Uri attack in 2016. – PTI
JUST IN | Mobile internet services have been snapped in the whole of South Kashmir and speed slowed to 2G in Srinagar district.
JUST IN | "The attack was carried out by Pakistan backed Jaish-e-Mohammed. A strong reply will be given and I assure the people of the country this. The country pays tribute to the brave jawans who were martyred," Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh said.
JUST IN | Cabinet Committee on Security to meet at 9:15 AM tomorrow, sources have told news agency ANI.
JUST IN | An National Investigation Agency (NIA) team with suitable forensic equipment is scheduled to reach the blast site tomorrow. The 12-member team will be led by an IG rank officer. They will assist the J&K police in carrying out the investigation.
Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satyapal Malik told CNN News18, "This is not a banana republic. We will respond to Pakistan in a strict manner."
Reiterating that the country will retaliate on the order of the Prime Minister and the Defence Minister, Malik said, "We will hunt them down".
JUST IN: An NIA team with suitable forensic component is leaving on Friday morning for Kashmir to assist the Jammu & Kashmir police in forensic evaluation of the spot.
Hansraj Ahir, MoS Home: The IED blast that took place in Pulwama has martyred many of our CRPF jawans. The martyrdom of the jawans is unfortunate and we take it as a challenge. Befitting reply will be given.
Jignesh Mevani: While the officials do their job to help the victims, I extend my solidarity to CRPF soldiers and their families. We should unite to condemn this cowardly act.
JUST IN: Union Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba, who reached Thimpu, Bhutan earlier today for the annual Secretary-level talks, has decided to cut short the visit and rush back
K Vijay Kumar, Advisor to J&K Govt to ANI: The NIA would be involved in the investigation.