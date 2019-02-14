Pulwama terror attack LIVE: Centre blames Islamabad, appeals for ban on terror outfits breeding in Pakistan

Centre blames Islamabad, appeals for ban on terror outfits breeding in Pakistan

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has blamed Pakistan for today's attack and called for a ban on terror outfits "operating from territories controlled by Pakistan."

"We reiterate our appeal to members of the international community to support proposal to list terrorists, including JeM chief (Masood Azhar) as a designated terrorist under 1267 Sanctions Committee of Un Security Council," an MEA statement said.

"This terror group is led by international terrorist Masood Azhar, who has been given full freedom by Government of Pakistan to operate and expand his terror infrastructure in territories under the control of Pakistan and to carry out attacks in India and elsewhere with impunity," the statement said.