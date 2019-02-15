Pulwama terror attack: Employees suspended over insensitive, 'anti-national' posts on social media

In the wake of the terror attack on the CRPF convoy in Awantipora, Pulwama which killed 40 jawans, companies and media offices have asked their employees to be wary of the kind of posts they put out on social media, keeping in mind the sensitivity of the situation.



NDTV strongly condemns what a Deputy News Editor of our website posted on her personal Facebook page about the tragic and dastardly Pulwama terror attack. She has been suspended for 2 weeks, effective immediately, while the company’s Disciplinary Committee weighs further action.

— NDTV (@ndtv) February 15, 2019

For instance, TV news channel NDTV suspended their Deputy News Editor Nidhi Sethi for two weeks effective immediately over her indelicate remarks on the Pulwama terror attack. Sethi, who posted “Where a grisly 44 has been proven to be greater than the mythical 56 #How’sTheJaish” through her Facebook account also faces scrutiny from the Disciplinary Committee.

In another such instance, Macleods Pharmaceuticals employee Riyaz Ahmed Wani was suspended and served a show cause notice, asking him to explain his offensive comments on the Pulwama terror attack within seven days, failing which his services will be permanently terminated.

The pharmaceuticals company, in their notice to Wani, said his “anti-national message on the social network [Facebook]” has defamed and tarnished the reputation of the country. Wani had posted, “Athh wanaaan surgical strike (sic)” which can be roughly translated to “this is called surgical strike”.

The company could not be reached for comment.