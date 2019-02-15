Present
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Feb 15, 2019 09:42 AM IST | Source: PTI

Pulwama terror attack: BJP cancels all political programmes

At least 37 CRPF personnel were killed and five injured on Thursday in one of the deadliest terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir when a Jaish suicide bomber rammed a vehicle carrying over 100 kg of explosives into their bus in Pulwama district.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image
All political programmes of BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party president Amit Shah, scheduled for Friday have been cancelled following the terror attack on CRPF personnel in Kashmir.

Top BJP leaders,  including Modi and Shah,  have been holding rallies and other political programmes in the run up to the Lok Sabha polls.
First Published on Feb 15, 2019 09:39 am

