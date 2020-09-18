172@29@17@246!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|pulwama-style-terror-attack-averted-in-jammu-and-kashmir-with-recovery-of-52-kg-of-explosives-indian-army-5854431.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 18, 2020 07:59 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Pulwama-style terror attack averted in Jammu and Kashmir with recovery of 52 kg of explosives: Indian Army

Indian Army officials said explosives were recovered near the state highway around 9 kilometres from the site of the 2019 Pulwama terror attack, which had led to the death of 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel.

Moneycontrol News
File image
File image

A terror attack similar to the one witnessed in Pulwama in 2019, was averted by the Indian Army on September 17 with the recovery of 52 kilograms of explosives in Jammu and Kashmir's Karewa area.

Officials said that explosives were recovered near the J&K highway and the locations is around 9 kilometres from the site of the 2019 Pulwama terror attack which had led to the death of 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel. "We have averted another Pulwama-type attack," news agency PTI quoted an Army official as saying.

The explosives were found in a water tank at Karewa area of Gadikal during a search operation around 8.00 am. "There were 416 packets of explosives with each one of them weighing 125 gm," an official said, adding that another 50 detonators were recovered in another tank in the area in subsequent searches.

According to the defence forces, the explosives are called "Super-90" or S-90.

related news

On February 14, 2019, a suicide bomber had rammed an explosive-laden car into a CRPF convoy in Kashmir’s Pulwama. This had killed 40 soldiers. This was one of the deadliest attacks in Kashmir in recent years. Pakistan-based terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) had claimed responsibility for the attack.

Less than two weeks after the attack, the Indian Air Force (IAF) had conducted an airstrike on a JeM terrorist training camp in Pakistan’s Balakot, triggering escalation in tension between the two nuclear weapons-armed countries.

In August, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) had filed a chargesheet in the case, detailing how JeM had planned and executed the Pulwama attack. The agency named Masood Azhar, his brother Abdul Rauf Asghar, among others in the chargesheet.

(With inputs from PTI)
First Published on Sep 18, 2020 07:59 am

tags #India #Indian Army #Jammu and Kashmir #Kashmir #Pulwama

