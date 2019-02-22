App
Last Updated : Feb 22, 2019 04:54 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Pulwama fallout | Pakistan prepares for war amid fear of retaliation from Indian Army

The Pakistan army has warned residents along the LOC of retaliatory measure by India and asked hospitals to keep medical aid ready in an attempt to plan war logistics

Representative image
Representative image
Amid fear of retaliation from India in the aftermath of the Pulwama terror attack, Pakistan has started making preparations for war, The Times of India has reported.

The newspaper has accessed two official documents – one by Pakistani military based in Balochistan and another, a notice sent to local administrations in Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) – reveal that Pakistan has begun planning its war logistics.

The Pakistani army base headquartered at Quetta has written to Jilani hospital on February 20 to arrange for medical supplies in the eventuality of a war with India.

“In case of emergency war on the eastern front, Quetta logistics area is expected to receive injured soldiers from the civil and military hospitals of Sindh and Punjab. After receiving initial medical treatment, these soldiers are planned to be shifted from military hospitals to the civil hospital in Balochistan till the period of availability of beds in CMHs (civil military hospitals),” the publication has quoted the letter to Jilani hospital.

Adding that the Quetta logistics has a comprehensive medical plan, the letter said civil hospitals have been “assigned the responsibility to reserve and earmark 25 percent of their bedding capacity for the injured soldiers”.

The letter concluded with the statement, “We have received an overwhelming response from all over Pakistan and anticipate the same from Balochistan.”

The report also points out that on February 21, the PoK government sent a letter to local administration in Neelum, Jehlum, Rawalkot, Haweli, Kotli, and  Bhimbher areas along the Line of Control (LoC) to warn the residents about a possible retaliatory action by the Indian Army.

The letter by the PoK government also advised residents to take “safe routes whenever commuting” besides avoiding congregation and unnecessary lights at night.

The report also mentioned that Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) chief Masood Azhar has asked the Imran Khan regime not to make any concessions under pressure from the Indian government. The JeM is a proscribed terror outfit which claimed responsibility for killing 40 CRPF jawans in a terror attack in Pulwama on February 14.
First Published on Feb 22, 2019 04:54 pm

