Present
Moneycontrol

Budget2019

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsors

you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Feb 15, 2019 01:06 PM IST | Source: PTI

Pulwama attack: UP govt announces Rs 25 lakh ex-gratia to families of 12 jawans

The government has also announced job to one member of each soldier's family besides naming the link road in their native village after the martyrs, the spokesman said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The Uttar Pradesh government on Friday announced an ex-gratia of Rs. 25 lakhs each to the families of the 12 CRPF jawans of the state killed in the terror attack in Pulwama, an official said.

The government has also announced job to one member of each soldier's family besides naming the link road in their native village after the martyrs, the spokesman said.

Directives have also been issued to ensure that the last rites of the jawans are performed with full state honours in which one minister of the state government besides DM and SSP remain present as representatives of the government, the official said.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed profound grief over the deaths and prayed for peace for the departed soul, he said.

12 jawans belonging to the state were killed in the attack in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, the official said.

Those who laid down their lives are Avdhesh Kumar Yadav (Chandauli), Pankaj Kumar Tripathi (Maharajganj), Amit Kumar (Shamli), Pradip Kumar (Shamli), Vijay Kumar Maurya (Deoria), Ram Vajeel (Mainpuri), Mahesh Kumar (Allahabad), Ramesh Yadav (Varanasi), Kaushal Kumar Rawat (Agra), Pradip Singh (Kannauj), Shyam Babu (Kanpur Dehat) and Ajit Kumar Azad (Unnao), the spokesman added.
First Published on Feb 15, 2019 01:03 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Pulwama attack #UP government

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.