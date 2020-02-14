App
Last Updated : Feb 14, 2020 10:21 AM IST | Source: PTI

Pulwama attack anniversary: PM Modi pays tribute to slain CRPF personnel

On February 14 last year, a convoy of vehicles carrying security personnel on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway was attacked by a vehicle-borne suicide bomber at Lethpora in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir. Forty Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were killed in the attack.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

India will never forget the martyrdom of the security personnel killed in last year's Pulwama attack, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday. He termed the slain security personnel were "exceptional individuals" who devoted their lives to serving and protecting the nation.

"Tributes to the brave martyrs who lost their lives in the gruesome Pulwama attack last year. They were exceptional individuals who devoted their lives to serving and protecting our nation. India will never forget their martyrdom," Modi tweeted.

First Published on Feb 14, 2020 10:17 am

tags #CRPF #Current Affairs #India #Narendra Modi #Pulwama attack anniversary

