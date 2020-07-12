App
Last Updated : Jul 12, 2020 06:38 PM IST | Source: PTI

Pulse oximeters like ‘Suraksha Kavach', have minimised COVID-19 deaths in Delhi: Kejriwal

A pulse oximeter is a device that measures blood oxygen level. Coronavirus patients need to be hospitalised if their oxygen level reaches 90 per cent or below, according to health guidelines.

PTI
File image
File image

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday termed pulse oximeters as 'suraksha kavach' (protective shield) that have helped minimise COVID-19 deaths of patients under home isolation in Delhi. Delhi government has provided pulse oximeters to asymptomatic and mild symptom corona patients undergoing home isolation.

"Delhi has been able to minimise deaths of Corona patients in home isolation thru this suraksha kavach called pulse oximeter. If patients detect their oxygen is falling they reach out to us for help. We immediately send oxygen concentrators to their home or take them to a hospital," Kejriwal said in a tweet.

A pulse oximeter is a device that measures blood oxygen level. Coronavirus patients need to be hospitalised if their oxygen level reaches 90 per cent or below, according to health guidelines.

Close

A study of COVID-19 deaths reported in the last fortnight (from June 24) conducted by the Delhi government has revealed that no one under home isolation has died in first week of July. The total number of daily deaths too have shown a sharp decline, the report said.

A Delhi government statement said that of the total 691 deaths that occurred in last fortnight, only seven were of those under home isolation (between June 24 and 30).

Not a single death of any patient under home isolation has occurred in July. This can be attributed to the chief minister's decision to distribute oximeters to all patients under home isolation, the statement said.

The oximeters alert the patients of dropping oxygen levels which is an early sign of deteriorating health.

Home isolation experience of patients was improved by daily tele-counselling and providing oximeters so that people feel safe and comfortable at home, government said.
First Published on Jul 12, 2020 05:56 pm

tags #Arvind Kejriwal #coronavirus #India

