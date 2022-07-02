English
    Pulitzer-winning Kashmiri photojournalist stopped from flying to Paris

    Sanna Irshad Mattoo said that she was scheduled to travel from New Delhi to Paris for a book launch and photography exhibition as one of 10 winners of the Serendipity Arles Grant 2020.

    Associated Press
    July 02, 2022 / 08:06 PM IST
    Representational image

    Sanna Irshad Mattoo, a Pulitzer Prize-winning Kashmiri photojournalist, said on July 2 that she was stopped by immigration authorities from flying to Paris without being provided any reason behind the action.

    In a tweet, Mattoo said that she was scheduled to travel from New Delhi to Paris for a book launch and photography exhibition as one of 10 winners of the Serendipity Arles Grant 2020.

    "Despite procuring a French visa, I was stopped at the immigration desk at Delhi airport, she said.

    She said she was not given any reason but was told by immigration officials that she would not be able to travel internationally.

    Concerned authorities have not commented on the development yet.

    Mattoo was among the 2022 Pulitzer Prize winners in the Feature Photography category for the coverage of the COVID-19 crisis in India as part of a Reuters team. She has been working as a freelance photojournalist since 2018, depicting life in insurgency-torn Kashmir.
    first published: Jul 2, 2022 08:06 pm
