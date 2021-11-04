Puducherry logs 28 new coronavirus cases, one fatality

Source: Reuters

Puducherry recorded 28 fresh cases of coronavirus on Thursday, taking the total positives to 1,28,134.

The new cases identified at the end of examination of 2,315 samples were spread over Puducherry 14, Karaikal 4, Yanam one and Mahe 9. One more COVID patient hailing from Puducherry succumbed to the infection during last 24 hours taking the overall toll to 1,860.

The active cases were 350 of whom 66 were in hospitals under treatment and the remaining 284 were in home isolation.

Director of the Department of Health G Sriramulu said while 36 patients recovered during last 24 hours, the overall recoveries stood at 1,25,924.

The department of health has tested so far 19.25 lakh samples and found 16.28 lakh out of them to be negative.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

The test positivity rate today was 1.21 percent while fatality and recovery rates were 1.45 percent and 98.28 percent respectively.

The department has administered 11,33,440 doses so far which comprised 7,27,606 first doses and remaining 4,05,834 were second jabs.