Puducherry logs 28 new coronavirus cases, one fatality

The active cases were 350 of whom 66 were in hospitals under treatment and the remaining 284 were in home isolation.

PTI
November 04, 2021 / 05:28 PM IST
Source: Reuters

Puducherry recorded 28 fresh cases of coronavirus on Thursday, taking the total positives to 1,28,134.

The new cases identified at the end of examination of 2,315 samples were spread over Puducherry 14, Karaikal 4, Yanam one and Mahe 9. One more COVID patient hailing from Puducherry succumbed to the infection during last 24 hours taking the overall toll to 1,860.

Director of the Department of Health G Sriramulu said while 36 patients recovered during last 24 hours, the overall recoveries stood at 1,25,924.

The department of health has tested so far 19.25 lakh samples and found 16.28 lakh out of them to be negative.

The test positivity rate today was 1.21 percent while fatality and recovery rates were 1.45 percent and 98.28 percent respectively.

The department has administered 11,33,440 doses so far which comprised 7,27,606 first doses and remaining 4,05,834 were second jabs.
first published: Nov 4, 2021 05:22 pm

