Puducherry government urges Centre to raise fund allocation for ICAR schemes

The Puducherry government has urged the Centre to raise the financial allocations for the Union Territory to implement various schemes under the ICAR (Indian Council of Agricultural Research).

A release from the office of Agriculture and Education Minister R Kamalakannan said on Friday.

It said he brought to the Union Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Minister Radha Mohan Singh the need to raise the allocations for Puducherry while participating in the 89th meeting of the ICAR in Delhi recently.

The release did not elaborate on details of hike in allocations, but stated that the Centre should raise the sanction of funds for implementing various ICAR schemes in Puducherry.

Kamalakannan also requested that the 44 farmers in Thalatheru block in Karaikal, who were left out of the crop insurance scheme, be covered and Rs 20 lakh needed to extend benefit of the insurance scheme to the farmers be earmarked.

He also requested the Railway Ministry during his recent visit to the capital, to expedite implementation of the Rs 140 crore broad gauge track between Karaikal and Peralam.

Kamalakannan, hailing from Karaikal, also requested Union Rural Development Minister Narendra Singh Tomar to sanction a unit of DRDA for Karaikal region, the release said.