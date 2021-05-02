Puducherry Election Result 2021 | Yanam Assembly Constituency: N. Rangaswamy trailing by 3877 votes

All India NR Congress chief N Rangaswamy casting his vote at a polling station in Puducherry’s Thilaspet. (Image: Twitter/@ANI)

Puducherry Assembly Election 2021 Yanam LIVE Updates: All India N.R. Congress chief N. Rangaswamy is facing a challenge from his second seat from Independent candidate Gollapalli Srinivas Ashok.

Amid the second wave of the novel coronavirus pandemic, counting of votes in underway in Puducherry. N. Rangaswamy is trailing by 3877 votes to Independent candidate Gollapalli Srinivas Ashok in Yanam assembly constituency.

It is to be noted that counting is in progress and the lead stands to sway.

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates of the 2021 Puducherry assembly election result

Malladi Krishna Rao had won the Yanam seat in 2016 on a Indian National Congress ticket.

Yanam is a legislative assembly constituency in the Union territory of Puducherry in India, covering the area of Yanam. Yanam assembly constituency was part of Puducherry (Lok Sabha constituency).

In the previous elections in 2016, the election brought a change of power as the All India N.R. Congress (AINRC), which had formed the government under N. Rangaswamy, lost its majority to the Indian National Congress (INC), led by V. Narayanasamy.

The fifteenth legislative assembly election was held on April 6, 2021 to elect members from 30 constituencies of the Legislative Assembly in the union territory of Puducherry in India.

In the previous elections in 2016 Indian National Congress (INC) emerged as Single Largest Party. with 15 seats, with the support of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) the government was formed.

Counting of votes for the assembly polls is also underway across Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and the West Bengal.