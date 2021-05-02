MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Limited Period Offer:Be a PRO for 1 month @Rs49/-Multiple payment options available. Know More
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Puducherry Election Result 2021 | Yanam Assembly Constituency: N. Rangaswamy leads as per trends

Puducherry Election Result 2021 | All India N.R. Congress chief N. Rangaswamy is facing a challenge from his second seat from Independent candidate Gollapalli Srinivas Ashok.

Moneycontrol News
May 02, 2021 / 10:12 AM IST
All India NR Congress chief N Rangaswamy casting his vote at a polling station in Puducherry’s Thilaspet. (Image: Twitter/@ANI)

All India NR Congress chief N Rangaswamy casting his vote at a polling station in Puducherry’s Thilaspet. (Image: Twitter/@ANI)

Puducherry Assembly Election 2021 Yanam LIVE Updates: All India N.R. Congress chief N. Rangaswamy is facing a challenge from his second seat from Independent candidate Gollapalli Srinivas Ashok.

Amid the second wave of the novel coronavirus pandemic, counting of votes in underway in Puducherry. Initial trends suggest that N. Rangaswamy is <leading/trailing> Gollapalli Srinivas Ashok by <1,000> votes in Yanam assembly constituency.

It is to be noted that counting is in progress and the lead stands to sway.

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates of the 2021 Puducherry assembly election result

Malladi Krishna Rao had won the Yanam seat in 2016 on a Indian National Congress ticket.

Close

Related stories

Yanam is a legislative assembly constituency in the Union territory of Puducherry in India, covering the area of Yanam. Yanam assembly constituency was part of Puducherry (Lok Sabha constituency).

In the previous elections in 2016, the election brought a change of power as the All India N.R. Congress (AINRC), which had formed the government under N. Rangaswamy, lost its majority to the Indian National Congress (INC), led by V. Narayanasamy.

The fifteenth legislative assembly election was held on April 6, 2021 to elect members from 30 constituencies of the Legislative Assembly in the union territory of Puducherry in India.

In the previous elections in 2016 Indian National Congress (INC) emerged as Single Largest Party. with 15 seats, with the support of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) the government was formed.

Counting of votes for the assembly polls is also underway across Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and the West Bengal.

Follow Moneycontrol’s full coverage of the 2021 assembly election here
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Assembly Election 2021 #Current Affairs #India #Politics #Puducherry Election 2021
first published: May 2, 2021 10:12 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | Know the importance of buying an adequate health insurance cover

Simply Save | Know the importance of buying an adequate health insurance cover

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.