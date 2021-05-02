Puducherry Election Result 2021 | Kamaraj Nagar Assembly Constituency: A. Johnkumar leads as per early trends

Puducherry Assembly Election 2021 Yanam LIVE Updates: Indian National Congress' M. O. H. F. Shahjahan is facing a challenge from BJP candidate A. Johnkumar.

Amid the second wave of the novel coronavirus pandemic, counting of votes in underway in Puducherry. Initial trends suggest that M. O. H. F. Shahjahan is <leading/trailing> A. Johnkumar by <1,000> votes in Kamaraj Nagar assembly constituency.

It is to be noted that counting is in progress and the lead stands to sway.

A. Johnkumar had won the Kamaraj Nagar seat in 2019 (Bye-election) on a Indian National Congress ticket and on February 16, 2021 he resigned from his MLA post because lack of interest with Congress government and the chief minister. He later joined BJP.

M. O. H. F. Shahjahan was a Revenue, transport, IT, minority affairs Minister of Pondicherry.

Kamaraj Nagar is a legislative assembly constituency in the Union territory of Puducherry in India. Kamaraj Nagar assembly constituency was part of Puducherry (Lok Sabha constituency).

In the previous elections in 2016, the election brought a change of power as the All India N.R. Congress (AINRC), which had formed the government under N. Rangaswamy, lost its majority to the Indian National Congress (INC), led by V. Narayanasamy.

The fifteenth legislative assembly election was held on April 6, 2021 to elect members from 30 constituencies of the Legislative Assembly in the union territory of Puducherry in India.

In the previous elections in 2016 Indian National Congress (INC) emerged as Single Largest Party. with 15 seats, with the support of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) the government was formed.

Counting of votes for the assembly polls is also underway across Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and the West Bengal.