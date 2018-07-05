App
Last Updated : Jul 05, 2018 04:46 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Public WiFi could contribute $20 billion to India's GDP by 2019: Report

India has over 316 million active mobile broadband users in the country as at the end of 2017, up from 200 million the previous year

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Public WiFi can contribute $20 billion to India's GDP by 2019, and enable 40 million new internet users, according to a report by research firm Analysys Mason.

Public WiFi can also contribute $10 billion per annum to the GDP after 2019.

India has over 316 million active mobile broadband users in the country as at the end of 2017, up from 200 million the previous year.

The report was commissioned and sponsored by Google, and is titled: "Accelerating connectivity through public WiFi: Early lessons from the railway WiFi project".

The report provides details about the Google and Railtel Public WiFi project, which has provided free WiFi in railway stations across India.

The report also highlighted that mobile internet penetration still stands at only 31 percent at the end of 2017.

By 2019, over 100 million users will be willing to spend an additional $2 to $3 billion on handsets and mobile broadband services.

"The widespread availability of fast, unconstrained and free WiFi in 400 stations shows the scale of the latent demand for broadband in India," the report said.

At a railway station with WiFi in India, an consumer uses an average of 300 MB of data in a 30-minute session, the report added.
tags #Google #India

