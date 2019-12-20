Public sector bank unions to join January 8 general strike: Report

The latest entrant in the January 8 national general strike are bank unions, according to a report in Business Standard.

The call in the banking sector has been jointly given by five unions -- All India Bank Employees Association (AIBEA), All India Bank Officers Association (AIBOA), Bank Employees Federation of India (BEFI), Indian National Bank Employees' Federation (INBEF) and Indian National Bank Officers Congress (INBOC).

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

The unions told the paper that the call for the strike has been given against the government's labour policies and banking reforms. It is expected to see participants from both the organised as well as the unorganised sectors.

Employees of the central bank, cooperative banks, regional rural banks and the Life Insurance Corporation of India are also likely to join in, alongside teachers, government employees and workers from various other sectors like railways, steel, defence production among others, the report added.

Demands of the banking sector include strengthening of PSBs, more bank branches in unbaked and rural areas, no privatisation and no shutting down of bank branches.