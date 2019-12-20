App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Dec 20, 2019 04:09 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Public sector bank unions to join January 8 general strike: Report

Demands of the banking sector include strengthening of PSBs, more bank branches in unbaked and rural areas, no privatisation and no shutting down of bank branches.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image.
Representative image.

The latest entrant in the January 8 national general strike are bank unions, according to a report in Business Standard.

The call in the banking sector has been jointly given by five unions -- All India Bank Employees Association (AIBEA), All India Bank Officers Association (AIBOA), Bank Employees Federation of India (BEFI), Indian National Bank Employees' Federation (INBEF) and Indian National Bank Officers Congress (INBOC).

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

Close

The unions told the paper that the call for the strike has been given against the government's labour policies and banking reforms. It is expected to see participants from both the organised as well as the unorganised sectors.

related news

Employees of the central bank, cooperative banks, regional rural banks and the Life Insurance Corporation of India are also likely to join in, alongside teachers, government employees and workers from various other sectors like railways, steel, defence production among others, the report added.

Demands of the banking sector include strengthening of PSBs, more bank branches in unbaked and rural areas, no privatisation and no shutting down of bank branches.

Meanwhile, other sectors have put forth demands like job creation for unemployed youth, a stop to outsourced permanent jobs, guaranteed right to jobs and wages as well as a minimum wage demand of Rs 21,000, without any weakening of social security schemes.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Dec 20, 2019 04:05 pm

tags #Business #Economy #India #public sector banks

most popular

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.