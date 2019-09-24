App
Last Updated : Sep 24, 2019 01:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Public Safety Act: J&K dossier lists 27 charges, multiple statements and 3 FIRs against Farooq Abdullah

The dossier reportedly notes that Abdullah has the potential to create public disorder within Srinagar district and other parts of the Kashmir Valley

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
File image
File image

A dossier by Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) administration that invokes the Public Safety Act (PSA) against former chief minister Farooq Abdullah, lists 27 charges and three first information reports (FIRs), according to a report in The Indian Express.

As many as 13 statements in favour of the now abrogated Article 35A and 16 police reports have also been listed in the dossier.

The report cites the dossier as noting that Abdullah has the potential to create public disorder within Srinagar district and other parts of the Kashmir Valley.

The report adds, citing the dossier, that Abdullah is seen as fanning emotions of the people against the Union of India and instigating the public with statements against the unity and integrity of India. Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

The dossier notes his earlier reference to Kashmir as “this nation” and his statement “showing support for militants” as “posing threat to life and liberty of people”.

Another charge against the former chief minister is that he “justified acts of terror undertaken by anti-national elements by glorifying terrorists”.

The dossier reportedly notes that his statement in July, in which he is quoted as having said: “If Article 370 is temporary, then J&K’s ties with India are also temporary.”

Abdullah, chief of the National Conference (NC), was under detention at his residence when a PSA order was issued against him by the Srinagar District Magistrate on September 14.

He had been under detention since August 5 when the Centre announced abrogation of the special provisions granted to J&K under Article 370 and bifurcation of the state into two Union Territories -- Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

His home was declared a subsidiary jail considering his age. He will turn 82 in October.

The Act enables authorities to detain any individual for up to two years without trial.

First Published on Sep 24, 2019 01:36 pm

tags #Current Affairs #Farooq Abdullah #India #Jammu and Kashmir #Kashmir

