Public representatives not part of three-crore corona warriors who will be vaccinated first, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said public representatives are not part of three crore corona-warriors, the frontline workers to be vaccinated first.

"Around three crore healthcare workers and frontline workers will be vaccinated in the first phase of vaccination. In the 2nd phase, those above 50 years and those under 50 years with co-morbid conditions will be vaccinated," PM Modi said in an address to the nation ahead of the vaccination drive scheduled for January 16.

The PM also touched upon how the two vaccine candidates developed by India are more cost-efficient than others available globally. He also said that they have been developed keeping in mind the needs of Indians.

The cost of vaccinating healthcare and frontline workers will be borne by the central government, the PM said.

As for notifying when it is time to get a second dose, PM Modi said this will be done through the CoWIN app. The app will generate a certificate after the first dosage of vaccine and final certificate will be issued after the second dosage.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

News of the vaccine rollout was first made on January 10. PM Modi then said that priority will be given to doctors, healthcare workers and frontline workers including Safai Karamcharis.