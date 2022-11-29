 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Public procurement from GeM portal crosses Rs 1 lakh crore so far this fiscal

PTI
Nov 29, 2022 / 09:59 PM IST

The Government e-Market (GeM) portal was launched on August 9, 2016, for online purchases of goods and services by all the central government ministries and departments.

Procurement of goods and services from government portal GeM has crossed Rs 1 lakh crore so far this fiscal on account of an increase in buying activities by different ministries and departments.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that GeM is a "game changer" for the country to showcase its "entrepreneurial zeal and furthering transparency".

"Excellent news! @GeM_India is a game changer when it comes to showcasing India's entrepreneurial zeal and furthering transparency. I laud all those who are displaying their products on this platform and urge others to do the same," the prime minister said in a tweet.

Modi's tweet came after commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal shared the procurement data through GeM.

"Stellar Performance! ?1 lakh crore Gross Merchandise Value clocked on @GeM_India till today for FY23.