Public-private partnerships in developing smart cities crucial to become $5 trillion economy: Nitin Gadkari

PTI
Mar 28, 2023 / 06:48 AM IST

Addressing the '8th Smart Cities India Expo', Gadkari also stressed the need of developing smart cities and villages through the PPP model.

Public-private partnerships (PPP) in developing smart cities and villages are crucial to achieve India's vision of becoming a USD 5 trillion economy, Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari said on Monday.

"(Development of ) Smart Cities is a success story in India. We have got a huge potential here.

"To achieve the Prime Minister's vision of making India a USD 5 trillion economy, it is imperative to develop smart cities and villages for which public-private partnership is key," he added.