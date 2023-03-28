Public-private partnerships in developing smart cities crucial to become $5 trillion economy: Nitin Gadkari

Public-private partnerships (PPP) in developing smart cities and villages are crucial to achieve India's vision of becoming a USD 5 trillion economy, Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari said on Monday.

Addressing the '8th Smart Cities India Expo', Gadkari also stressed the need of developing smart cities and villages through the PPP model.

"(Development of ) Smart Cities is a success story in India. We have got a huge potential here.

"To achieve the Prime Minister's vision of making India a USD 5 trillion economy, it is imperative to develop smart cities and villages for which public-private partnership is key," he added.

Also speaking at the event, Minister of Economy of the Slovak Republic Karel Hirman said the future of urban development is in integrating technology and data analytics into city planning and management.

In Slovakia, our cities are already implementing smart solutions in public transport, energy, wastewater management and public safety, he added.