Public policy team doesn't make decisions on content moderation: Facebook's Ajit Mohan

Content moderation at Facebook India is enforced by an independent team, and the public policy team does not have the final word, said Ajit Mohan, vice-president and managing director of Facebook India.

Mohan said as per a report by Mint that while other employees can offer their views, they cannot influence the decisions made by the content moderation team.

"Public policy in India, while being one stakeholder who can express one point of view among many voices, but they did not have any decision-making power in this. The content policy team that is on the hook for enforcing content decisions in India is separate and independent from the public policy team," Mohan said.

The social media platform has come under criticism for alleged bias towards the ruling BJP while enforcing policies on hate speech.

A Wall Street Journal report in August claimed that Facebook ignored hate speech by BJP members, on the advice of Ankhi Das, who heads the platform's public policy team in India.

Mohan said none of the Facebook India employees named in media reports have unilateral decision-making powers.

"When it involves an elected official, we are pretty conscious that the process and mechanism need to be extremely robust, because these are people who are elected in democratic systems, and if anything, our bias would be that voters and citizens should be able to listen to their point of view and make a conclusion for themselves," Mohan said as per the report.

After the Wall Street Journal report, Mohan had appeared before the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information Technology.

On September 15, Mohan refused to appear before a Delhi Assembly panel, questioning its jurisdiction. The panel had summoned him in connection with hate speech on Facebook that could have sparked the Delhi riots in February 2020.

"We don't have an exception for hate speech for elected officials," Mohan said in the report.

"So, we did enforce our hate speech policies, not once but many times. To be extremely clear, no exceptions, it was enforced," he added.