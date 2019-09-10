PUBG addict beheads father for scolding him for playing game

The incident took place at around 04.30 am on September 9 in Kakti village.
A 21-year-unemployed man allegedly killed his father and beheaded him after he objected to his playing games on the mobile phone all the time, police said on September 9.
The incident took place at around 04.30 am on September 9 in Kakti village, about 15 km from here.
A case of murder was registered against the man for killing his 61-year-old father, police said. The son was addicted to the PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG) game and got annoyed by his father's repeated warnings.
He attacked his father with a kitchen knife after locking his mothers room from outside and killed him, police said.Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 10, 2019 11:27 am