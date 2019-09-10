App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Sep 10, 2019 11:34 AM IST | Source: PTI

PUBG addict beheads father for scolding him for playing game

The incident took place at around 04.30 am on September 9 in Kakti village.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

A 21-year-unemployed man allegedly killed his father and beheaded him after he objected to his playing games on the mobile phone all the time, police said on September 9.

The incident took place at around 04.30 am on September 9 in Kakti village, about 15 km from here.

A case of murder was registered against the man for killing his 61-year-old father, police said. The son was addicted to the PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG) game and got annoyed by his father's repeated warnings.

He attacked his father with a kitchen knife after locking his mothers room from outside and killed him, police said.

First Published on Sep 10, 2019 11:27 am

tags #India #PUBG

