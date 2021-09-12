Better governance and rules can do as much as privatisation, says Raghuram Rajan

Former RBI governor Raghuram Rajan.

The policymakers can opt for improved governance and better rules instead of outright privatisation of public sector undertakings (PSUs), said Raghuram Rajan, former governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

Rajan, during a panel interaction on Clubhouse on September 11, reportedly asked, "Why don’t we focus on improving governance?"

"Better governance and better rules can do as much as privatization," Business Standard further quoted him as saying during the panel discussion.

On privatisation, Rajan suggested a cautionary approach should be taken while opening the core public undertakings to the private sector. Adequate regulations are required to safeguard the interests of the general public, he stressed.

"In core infra, it is possible that if you give it to the private sector without adequate regulation then you can have a private sector monopoly and the private sector can squeeze out the public,” said Rajan, who is currently the professor of finance at the University of Chicago Booth School of Business said.

Among others in the panel discussion with Rajan were Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Palanivel Thiagarajan and former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi's advisor Sam Pitroda.

Thiagarajan, according to the report, said his government supports the involvement of private sector to improve efficiency, but noted that they are "against the monetisation of core and strategic assets".

On divestment from PSUs, Pitroda said the government should bring down its share rather than going for complete sale.