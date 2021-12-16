MARKET NEWS

PSU bank strike today, tomorrow: All you need to know

Most of the banks, including State Bank of India (SBI), have already cautioned their customers about the strike's possible impact on banking operations like cheque clearance and fund transfer.

Moneycontrol News
December 16, 2021 / 10:26 AM IST
An empty Indian bank is seen during a one-day strike in Mumbai January 25, 2008. More than half a million Indian bank employees staged a one-day strike on Friday to protest against proposed mergers between state-run banks, downing shutters on branches and thinning trade in local currency and bond markets. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe (INDIA) - GM1DXCSUOCAA

Close to nine lakh employees of various state-run banks have started a two-day nation-wide strike from December 16 to protest against the government’s move to privatise two public sector lenders, union leaders said.


The two-day strike on December 16 and 17 was called by the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU). In Maharashtra alone, around 60,000 bank staffers will go on strike.


Most of the banks, including State Bank of India (SBI), have cautioned their customers about the strike’s possible impact on banking operations like cheque clearance and fund transfer.


A conciliation meeting before the Additional Chief Labour Commissioner on December 15 failed, so unions are going ahead with their planned strike, All India Bank Officers’ Confederation (AIBOC) General Secretary Soumya Datta said.


The government had in the Budget 2021-22 announced its intent to take up privatisation of two public sector banks (PSBs) during the year.

On December 13, all public sector lenders, including SBI, requested unions to reconsider their decision and refrain from participating in the strike in the interest of customers, investors, and banks.


Considering the ongoing pandemic situation, resorting to a strike will cause great inconvenience to the stakeholders, SBI had said.


Two-Day Bank Strike: Things to Know


- Close to nine lakh employees of various state-run banks are participating in the strike.


- The employees and trade unions had started a protest campaign ‘Bank Bachao, Desh Bachao’ at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on December 1.


-The unions have been protesting ever since the Centre in its Budget 2021-22 announced its intent to privatise two PSU lenders.


- “We have been advised by the Indian Banks’ Association (lBA) that United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) has served a Notice of Strike, informing that the members of the constituent Unions of UFBU like AIBEA, AIBOC, NCBE, AIBOA, BEFI, INBEF and INBOC propose to go on a nationwide bank strike on December 16 and 17, 2021 in support of their demands. We advise that while the bank has made necessary arrangements to ensure normal functioning in its branches and offices on the days of strike, it is likely that work in our Bank may be impacted by the strike,” SBI said in an exchange filing earlier.


- SBI in a tweet urged its staff members to reconsider their decision and refrain from participating in strike. “Furthermore, considering the ongoing pandemic situation, resorting to a strike will cause great inconvenience to the stakeholders,” the tweet said.


- State Bank of India (SBI) had already warned customers about the nationwide strike’s possible impact on banking operations.


- Earlier, lenders like Canara Bank, PNB, and Punjab and Sind Bank had urged their employee unions to reconsider their plan.


- The ruling DMK in Tamil Nadu has extended support to the two-day nationwide strike called. Party general secretary and state minister Durai Murugan wished the strike success and announced his party’s “total support” to the protest.


- The government has decided to introduce the Banking Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021 during the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament. The Bill aims to privatise public sector banks.

- Bank unions under the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) umbrella have called a strike on December 16 and 17 against the proposed public sector bank privatisation.

first published: Dec 16, 2021 10:26 am

