PSLV-C55 successfully places 2 Singapore satellites into intended orbit: ISRO

Associated Press
Apr 22, 2023 / 03:20 PM IST

The 44.4 metre tall rocket blasted off from the first launch pad at the end of a 22.5 hour countdown

ISRO's PSLV C55 rocket carrying two Singapore satellites lifted off from the spaceport here on Saturday.

In its dedicated commercial mission through NSIL, ISRO's workhorse launch vehicle carried with it TeLEOS-2 as primary satellite and Lumelite-4 as a co-passenger satellite that would be deployed into low earth orbit.

The 44.4 metre tall rocket blasted off from the first launch pad at the end of a 22.5 hour countdown at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre here, located about 135 km from Chennai.

TeLEOS-2 is a synthetic aperture radar satellite developed under partnership between Defence Science and Technology Agency (DSTA), representing the Government of Singapore and ST Engineering.