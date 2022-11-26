English
    PSLV-C54 carrying earth observation satellite and co-passenger satellites lifts off

    PTI
    November 26, 2022 / 12:16 PM IST
    Representative image

    A polar satellite launch vehicle carrying earth observation and eight co-passenger satellites lifted off from this spaceport on Saturday, the Indian Space Research Organisation said.

    The mission is said to be the last one undertaken by ISRO this year.

    PSLV-C54 carries an Earth Observation Satellite (EOS-06) or Oceansat as its primary payload and eight co-passenger satellites are expected to be placed into sun synchronous orbits in over a two-hour time frame.

    The entire separation of satellites is expected to take place in two hours after lift-off.

    The Earth Observation Satellite-6 is the third-generation satellite in the Oceansat series. This is to provide continuity services of Oceansat-2 spacecraft with enhanced payload specifications as well as application areas.
    first published: Nov 26, 2022 12:16 pm