App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 01, 2019 10:01 AM IST | Source: PTI

PSLC-C45 carrying India's EMISAT and 28 foreign satellites lifts off

As the 27-hour countdown concluded, the nearly 50-metre tall rocket, a new variant of ISRO's trusted work horse PSLV-QL, blasted off from the second launch pad at the spaceport of Sriharikota, about 125 km from here, at 9.27 am.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

ISRO's PSLV C45 lifted off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre here on Monday, carrying India's EMISAT satellite along with 28 nano satellites of global customers.

As the 27-hour countdown concluded, the nearly 50-metre tall rocket, a new variant of ISRO's trusted work horse PSLV-QL, blasted off from the second launch pad at the spaceport of Sriharikota, about 125 km from here, at 9.27 am.

The EMISAT satellite is aimed at electromagnetic measurement.

The mission marks several firsts to the credit of the space agency as it would manoeuvre satellites in various orbits and orbital experiments, including on maritime satellite applications.

related news

According to ISRO, a new variant of the rocket PSLV-QL equipped with four Strap-On motors in the first stage is used for the launch.

PSLV, also used in India's two key missions, "Chandrayan" in 2008 and Mars Orbiter in 2013, is a reliable and versatile launch vehicle for ISRO with 39 consecutive successful flights till June, 2017 and five-in-a-row from January 2018.

The rocket has encountered only two failures so far, its maiden developmental flight ended unsuccessful way back in 1993.

In September, 2017, the flight went off without any hitch but the IRNSS-1H Satellite could not be released into orbit after the PSLV-C39's heat shield failed to open on reaching the orbit.

In this mission, ISRO scientists would place the satellites and payloads in three different orbits, a first for the agency.

After injecting the 436 kg primary satellite EMISAT, intended for electromagnetic spectrum measurement, at around 17 minutes from lift off in a 749 km orbit, they would restart the fourth stage again.

ISRO said this was the first time it has been envisaged to provide a micro-gravity environment for research organisations and academic institutes to perform experiments.

The PS4-fourth stage hosts three payloads in this mission.

They are automatic identification system from ISRO for maritime satellite applications capturing messages transmitted from ships.

Automatic Packet Repeating System from AMSAT (Radio Amateur Satellite Corporation), India to assist amateur radio operators in tracking and monitoring position data.

Advanced Retarding Potential Analyzer for lonospheric Studies (ARIS) from Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology (IIST) for the structural and composition studies of ionosphere.

The other 28 international satellites -- 25 3U type, two 6U type and one 2U type nano satellites -- are from Lithuania (two), Spain (one), Switzerland (one) and the United States (24).

All these satellites are being launched under commercial arrangements, the ISRO said.

In February, ISRO launched India's communication satellite GSAT-31 from the European launch service provider Ariane from French Guiana.
First Published on Apr 1, 2019 09:59 am

tags #Current Affairs #India

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

Japan Reveals Name for New Era of Naruhito Will be 'Reiwa' Ahead of Em ...

I Just Love Food Too Much: Model Chrissy Teigen

Pope Francis Promises 'Healing' of Church Amid Sex Abuse Scandal, Assu ...

Zoe Saldana Has the Best Reaction to James Gunn's 'Guardians of the Ga ...

PUBG Mobile Top 5 Upcoming Features: Zombie Dogs, Infinity Mode, Compa ...

This Video of Sachin Tendulkar's Meteoric Rise in ODI Proves Why He's ...

DTC Employee Shot Dead in Front of 5-year-old Son, Child Rushes Home t ...

In Hidden Mountain Air Base, Albania Stores MiG Jets for Sale

Twitter in Love With Celebrity Interview of Overexcited Anchor with Bo ...

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Narendra Modi has done everything to encoura ...

India to be among top-10 media markets by 2021: Study

Lok Sabha Polls 2019: Leaders of previous govt kept personal interest ...

GST officers prodding businesses to deposit taxes by March 31 to meet ...

General elections 2019: Rahul Gandhi to contest Lok Sabha polls from W ...

CNBC-TV18 Market LIVE: Sensex gains at opening, Nifty above 11,650; Ni ...

Top stocks to watch out for on April 1: Tata Motors, Jet Airways, auto ...

Top brokerage calls for April 1: HDFC Bank, IndusInd Bank top picks fo ...

All that you need to know about Mutual Funds this week

Battle for Muzaffarnagar reflects Opposition's use of caste to trump H ...

British MPs seek new path for Brexit after Parliament repeatedly rejec ...

Sensex rallies over 265 points, Nifty up 63 points in early trade; Ved ...

Swachh Bharat Abhiyan gives impetus to BMC's solid waste management ef ...

Vidyut Jammwal on Junglee: Chuck Russell had faith in Jim Carrey, The ...

Miami Open: Roger Federer sweeps aside struggling John Isner in final ...

Tiger habitats in the Sundarbans are imperiled by climate change; govt ...

Censorship in Indian theatre: Colonial era law, 'offended' mobs clamp ...

April Fools' Day: Google Maps now lets you play a version of the class ...

Sophie Turner reveals she was jealous of her Game of Thrones co-star M ...

Avengers: Endgame co-director Joe Russo and AR Rahman dine together

Mick Jagger's happy pictures go viral amidst health scare

Happy April Fool’s Day 2019: You've got to be a fool to believe thes ...

IPL 2019 highlights, CSK vs RR: MS Dhoni's last over heroics helps Che ...

Happy April Fool’s Day 2019: Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan l ...

IPL 2019 highlights, SRH vs RCB: David Warner, Jonny Bairstow and Moha ...

Alia Bhatt doesn’t care about Ranbir Kapoor’s troubled past, belie ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.