PSIEC to allow warehousing, skill development on industrial plots

The Punjab Small Industries and Export Corporation (PSIEC) has decided to allow its industrial plot holders in focal points to utilise their premises for warehousing and skill development centres.

With this, the state government has conceded a long-pending demand of various industrial organisations, including the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Mohali Industries Association, an official spokesperson said here today.

He said representatives of various industrial bodies has been seeking liberalisation of the policies to treat warehousing and skill development as industrial activity on the industrial plots developed by PSIEC across the state.

The move, which is in line with the government's focus on ease of doing business under its new Industrial and Business Development Policy, will facilitate industrial plot holders to undertake a wide variety of activities and they will be allowed to to be treated at par with service sector enterprise.

The decision will help small industries economise on their operations and manage their affairs more effectively and efficiently by precluding the need for making separate arrangements for warehousing purposes, outside industrial focal points, thereby incurring additional investment.

Service sector enterprises are providing support to the manufacturing activities in the industrial estates/focal points. Allowing service sector enterprises in industrial plots would help in providing integrated support services to the entrepreneurs, who would not have to run to other places for procuring secondary facilities, the spokesperson said.

"This would naturally accelerate growth of MSMEs, start-ups, facilitate availability of skilled man-power, and bring synergy between manufacturing & service sector operations," he said.

Amarinder Singh led Congress government in Punjab is committed to boost industrial activities in the state in a big way to lay the foundation for long-term sustainable growth of the states industry and business, he said, adding that the latest move is aligned to this thrust of the state government.