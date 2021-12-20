MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Investmentor
  • Masters Of Change
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Access insightful & curated financial content with Moneycontrol PRO at just Re. 1/- per day. Use code PRO365.
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

PSBs recover more than Rs 5.49 lakh crore over last 7 fiscal years: Govt

In a written reply, Minister of State for Finance Bhagwat Karad said that with regard to the details of the recovery rate of non-performing assets (NPAs), the RBI has informed that it has not formally defined 'recovery rate’ in the context of NPAs in the banking industry.

PTI
December 20, 2021 / 06:10 PM IST

The government has taken comprehensive steps to reduce NPAs and to effect recovery, enabling public sector banks to recover more than Rs 5.49 lakh crore over the last seven fiscal years, the Lok Sabha was informed on Monday.

In a written reply, Minister of State for Finance Bhagwat Karad said that with regard to the details of the recovery rate of non-performing assets (NPAs), the RBI has informed that it has not formally defined 'recovery rate’ in the context of NPAs in the banking industry.

"Comprehensive steps have been taken by the Government to reduce NPAs and to effect recovery, which enabled PSBs to recover Rs 5,49,327 crore over the last seven financial years,” he said.

However, as per RBI data, recovery made by public sector banks (PSBs) during the financial year as a percentage of gross NPA as at beginning of the financial year (FY) has improved from 11.33 per cent in 2017-18, to 13.52 per cent in 2018-19, and to 14.69 per cent in 2019-20.

"In FY2020-21, despite widespread impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the economy and its cascading effect on the actions in respect of recovery measures, the recovery during the financial year as a percentage of gross NPA as on beginning of the financial year was still at 12.28 per cent,” the minister said.

Close

Related stories

The minister also informed that primarily as a result of transparent recognition of stressed assets, gross NPAs of PSBs rose from Rs 2,79,016 crore (gross NPA ratio of 4.97 per cent) as on March 31, 2015, to Rs 8,95,601 crore (gross NPA ratio of 14.58 per cent) as on March 31, 2018.

He further said that as a result of government’s strategy of recognition, resolution, recapitalisation and reforms, NPAs have since declined to Rs 6,16,616 crore (gross NPA ratio of 9.11 per cent) as on March 31, 2021.

To a question related to PAN Card, Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary said in some cases, persons have been allotted more than one PAN.

However, all duplicate PAN cards, as per record, have been de-duplicated, he said.

The number of PANs which have been de-duplicated is 12,12,527, he said, and added this does not include PANs which have been re-activated over a period of time.
PTI
Tags: #India #Lok Sabha #public sector banks #Winter Session of Parliament
first published: Dec 20, 2021 06:10 pm

Must Listen

ESG as a strategic lever to create long-term sustainable value

ESG as a strategic lever to create long-term sustainable value

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.