PSBs plan to tighten corporate lending norms for loans above Rs 250 crore

Public sector banks (PSBs) are planning to tighten the corporate lending norms for loans above Rs 250 crore and transfer such loans under the consortium of banks for monitoring, discouraging multiple banking arrangements, reported Business Standard.

"In case of multiple banking arrangements there is no discipline. There will, preferably, be consortium lending for loans above Rs 2.5 billion," M S Sastry, Deputy Managing Director and Chief Risk Officer, State Bank of India, said on Thursday.

The move was discussed by chief technology officers, chief risk officers and executive directors of PSBs during a three-day workshop in New Delhi to discuss a road map to strengthen bank's risk mechanism systems.

The banks, however, will require approval from their respective boards to implement the measures agreed upon. Other measures include strengthening information technology systems in three to six months.

Concerned over fraud of over Rs 13,600 crore at Punjab National Bank (PNB), the finance ministry has asked all banks to send reports involving this case or other such incidents latest by the end of this week.

Even the existing accounts with exposure of above Rs 250 crore will be moved to consortium lending, Sastry said. There will be common documentation, same collateral but more financial control over transactions under consortium lending.

The move will allow a consortium of lenders to control and coordinate in an efficient way. “In a multiple-bank arrangement, banks are not aware of the transactions that take place between the borrower and other lenders. Under a consortium, the control will be better," the Executive Director of a PSB present at the workshop said, adding genuine borrowers will have no issue with such an arrangement.

Earlier this year, the government had said that the number of lenders under consortium will significantly reduce to a maximum 10 banks from 20-22 banks for effective coordination between banks.

Other measures dicussed during the workshop incude further tightening of lending norms to corporates by asking promoters to give equity upfront. The consortium will assess the quality of equity by verifying the loss absorption capacity of firms.

PSBs have also decided to deter from funding the interest during the construction period. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has allowed banks to fund project cost overruns without treating such loans as “restructured assets”.

Strengthening their IT systems, including integration of core banking system (CBS) with SWIFT by April 30, is also included in their list of measures. As of now, only three-four out of 21 PSBs have fully integrated SBS with SWIFT at present, the report said.

Staff awareness, improved ‘know your employees’ systems to strengthen risk management in banks are other measures that the PSBs decided to look at for improving their risk management system.